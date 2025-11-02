Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in a much safer place. The music mogul is now detained at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and he seems to be adjusting well in his new prison.

Diddy Is Seen Smiling With Fellow NJ Inmates

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker won't be missing the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, following his move to New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix. Diddy appears to have embraced his life in the federal prison as he was seen bonding with his fellow inmates.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Diddy is seen smiling while surrounded by several other inmates in the prison yard. He sported a blue coat, a grey sweat suit, and a matching beanie.

His grey beard was visible, but he seemed not to mind it because he appeared to have a good time with his companions. They were probably fans of the celebrity. In one snap, the Bad Boy Records CEO appears to shake hands with one of the men.

Diddy was moved to New Jersey from Brooklyn in late October. The move was made following an incident at the facility where he had been previously detained.

Diddy smiling way too hard in prison i can’t even imagine what he’s plotting😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Um36FWroue — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 2, 2025

Diddy A Victim Of Intimidation In MDC Brooklyn

Diddy's close friend, Charlucci Finney, claimed that he woke up one day 'with [a] knife to his throat.' Finney, however, was convinced that Diddy's inmate had no intention of harming him but only wanted to 'intimidate' him.

Finny believed the intimidation wouldn't work on Diddy, who was from Harlem. Diddy's legal counsel, however, wanted to move him into a new facility to ensure his safety.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy's lawyer, previously said that he doesn't know what happened to Diddy's attacker. He, however, was more focused on keeping the singer, songwriter, and producer safe after having 'a few negative incidents' in the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn.

Agnifilo is confident that Diddy will be released sooner than his sentence is up. He was set for release on 8 May 2028. However, the attorney couldn't say for sure 'how much sooner' because 'there are lots of variables' to consider.

Diddy Is Enjoying A Privileged Life In a New Prison

Diddy's transfer to New Jersey seems to be in his favour. Court documents show that the disgraced musician is entitled to several privileges.

The federal commissary list revealed that Diddy can buy any food he wants, including chocolates, cookies, and stuffed chicken. One source likened it to a supermarket, where inmates can enjoy a decent meal, so long as they can afford it.

Diddy's privilege doesn't stop there; he has access to electronics, too. The musician can purchase a Score 7T tablet for £108 ($131), which he can use to listen to music and play some games. The device, however, will remain disconnected from the internet.

Diddy's lawyer said he had already missed his family. The privileges could make Diddy's days in the facility easier to bear.

Critics, however, were not happy with his access to luxury after his conviction. For them, it downplays the severity of his sentence.

Diddy was convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution. However, he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

