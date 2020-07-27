On Saturday, July 25 a quiet neighbourhood in Utah, United States was shaken by the aftermath of a plane crash. A single-engine aircraft carrying six people fell out of the sky and onto a home. The home of Mary Quintana was engulfed in flames which spread to other homes as well. Quintana as well as two of the passengers suffered severe burns. Three passengers, including an infant, did not survive the crash. The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board.

At around 1:30 pm local time, the residents of West Jordan, Salt Lake City started calling emergency services. The calls went out after the small aircraft plunged into a home. Quintana was in her house when the crash occurred. She along with the passengers were engulfed in flames caused by the crash.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 was being piloted by 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff. The passengers were nine-month-old Coral Wyckoff, 36-year-old Milda Shibonis, two-year-old Cody Mitchell, 36-year-old Rebecca Wyckoff and 12-year old Veda Sheperd.

Quintana's neighbour, Jasson Soriano, told ABC 4 News that he was in his yard when he heard an aircraft flying low. He then started noticing black smoke coming from the direction of Quintana's home. The fire that was caused by the crash eventually spread to two more homes before emergency services could put it out. Quintana's home was totally destroyed by the crash.

On the same night, West Jordan police announced that two adults and the youngest passenger had not survived the crash. On Sunday, July 26 the names of the victims were announced. Lee, Coral and Shibonis were named as the deceased. Cody and Rebecca survived but were in a critical state. Sheperd was the only one who did not suffer serious physical injuries. A GoFundMe was set up to support the Shibonis family.

Quintana's son shared an update on the condition of the 72-year-old woman. He said that his mother was in the intensive care unit before being transferred to the burn unit. She suffered burns to 50% of her back. Her hair had been scorched as well.

The reason behind the crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.