A 911 call made at the night of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive fight that ended their marriage was made public nearly four years after the incident. The contents of the call reveal what actually happened that night between the couple.

The recording with a timestamp 8:27:27pm on Saturday, May 21, 2016, was obtained and revealed by Daily Mail. As per the publication, the contents are both "explosive" and raises "tantalising new questions" about the former couple's scandalous brawl that brought an end to their 18-months marriage.

The call to emergency services was apparently made by Amber Heard's friend, who refused to reveal her identity and insisted on staying anonymous at the time of the call.

"Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it's penthouse three," the female caller said as quoted referring to Johnny Depp and Heard's home at the time. The person called reporting physical assault of her friend by who she describes as her boyfriend and sought immediate action.

"Send somebody up there please," she says.

More details were revealed when the LAPD officer asked for information. The friend insisted on sending immediate help as the "physical assault" is taking place as they speak. As per the report, the call records suggest that they ascertain Heard's claims of domestic violence she had to face before filing for divorce. However, Depp's lawyers denied the evidence by "raising discrepancies in the various accounts Heard and her allies have given of the notorious dust up."

In addition, Depp's legal team also denied that the voice of the caller does not belong to Heard's friend iO Tillett Wright, who claimed to have called the 911 the night of their fight. Meanwhile, Depp maintains his stand that he never touched Heard and she and her friends are fabricating it all.

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for US$50 million for defamation after the "Aquaman" actress wrote an op-ed piece as a domestic violence victim that was perpetrated by her husband. Heard claimed that she was on a call with her friend Wright when the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor attacked her in her videotaped deposition in 2016.

The couple entered their five-year relationship after meeting at the sets of "The Rum Diary" in 2009. They got married in a private wedding in February 2015 and the divorce settlement was reached on in August 2016.