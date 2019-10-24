After Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière called US President Donald Trump a "joke", he received support from feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who said it was "absolutely" important for individuals to express their personal political views regardless of their employer's business decisions.

The political activist made the remarks when asked for her opinion on the matter at the annual Women's Media Center Awards in New York.

In an Instagram post, Nicolas Ghesquière disassociated himself with the President Trump's appearance at the opening of a new Louis Vuitton factory in Texas last week, and said he doesn't accept the association between LVMH and Trump.

Posting the album cover of 1984 Evelyn Thomas club hit "High Energy", Ghesquière wrote in the caption, "Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association #trumpisajoke #homophobia."

Ghesquière made the remarks after POTUS posed for a photo op alongside top executives from LVMH including chief executive Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke. LVMH has been receiving backlash since then with hashtag #boycottlouisvuitton trending on Twitter.

Gloria Steinem, also the co-founder of Women's Media Centre, has always been a vocal opponent of Trump and has criticised his policies several times in the past. On the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony, the activist quipped she would not even want to shake hands with the US President, reports WWD.

"That's a person I wouldn't shake hands with, let alone do a business deal with. And also, it's very important to understand that he's a terrible businessman," Steinem said.

Meanwhile, LVMH leadership has not yet come forward to react to the entire controversy. However, at the factory opening in Texas, which was attended by Trump, LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault praised the President and his commitment to the American workers.

"This shows two commitments: One, the commitment of LVMH to the American market, and two, the commitment of President Trump to the American worker. I have always been close to the U.S. since the beginning of the Eighties when I lived here. You remember that France, a beautiful country, was becoming a little bit socialist at the time, and so I tried to find a country where business was welcome," Arnault said at the event.

Arnault, however, maintained his distance from political affairs and said, "I am not here to judge his types of policies. I have no political role."