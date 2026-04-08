A New York Times investigation has identified British cryptographer Adam Back as most likely the figure behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, a claim the 55-year-old has flatly denied.

Back is the chief executive of Blockstream, a major Bitcoin infrastructure company he co-founded in 2014. The dormant wallets attributed to Satoshi are estimated to contain 1.1 million Bitcoin, worth around $79 billion (£62 billion) after the cryptocurrency surged above $72,000 (£57,000) per coin on Wednesday.

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The Times piece, published on 8 April under the headline 4 Takeaways From Our Search for Bitcoin's Creator, rests largely on Back's cryptographic fingerprints on Bitcoin's design. His 1997 paper on Hashcash, a proof-of-work system originally built to curb email spam, was referenced in the Bitcoin whitepaper published under the Nakamoto name in October 2008. Back was also one of the first two people Satoshi contacted by email, weeks before Bitcoin went live in January 2009.

No definitive proof has emerged. Without a message signed using Satoshi's private keys, or an outright admission, any identification remains speculative. Back has batted away the claim every time it has surfaced.

i'm not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas. — Adam Back (@adam3us) April 8, 2026

Why Adam Back Is Being Linked To Satoshi Nakamoto?

Back's correspondence with Satoshi was entered into UK court records in February 2024 during litigation brought by Australian computer scientist Craig Wright. A UK judge later ruled that Wright had falsely claimed to be Bitcoin's creator. The five released emails, dated between August 2008 and January 2009, show Satoshi approaching Back for the correct citation of his Hashcash paper and later telling him that Bitcoin had launched, Bitcoin Magazine reported.

Back's name has circulated as a Satoshi candidate for nearly a decade. The Financial Times listed him alongside Hal Finney and Nick Szabo as a prospect in 2016. A 2020 YouTube investigation by the channel Barely Sociable reached the same conclusion, pointing to his writing style and his years-long reluctance to publish the Satoshi emails. HBO's 2024 documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery followed a similar trail before landing on a different suspect, Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd, who rejected the theory.

Finney, an early Bitcoin developer and the first person to receive a Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi, died in 2014. Szabo, the American cryptographer behind the pre-Bitcoin concept Bit Gold, has also repeatedly denied any involvement.

Market And Legal Stakes If Satoshi Nakamoto Is Named

None of the Bitcoin linked to Satoshi has ever moved. Even rumours of activity have historically rattled the market. Coinbase has listed the public identification of Satoshi as a risk factor in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A confirmed identification would carry regulatory weight. The Internal Revenue Service treats Bitcoin as property for tax purposes, and the SEC has sharpened its scrutiny of whether certain digital assets should be classified as securities. A named creator holding roughly 5 percent of Bitcoin's 21 million supply cap would give enforcement agencies a concrete subject for tax proceedings, securities review, and potential class action litigation.

Back has also faced scrutiny this year after US DOJ documents linked early Blockstream funding to a fund associated with late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The documents showed that Blockstream received indirect investment during its 2014 seed round via a fund tied to former MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito, in which Epstein was a limited partner. Back has confirmed the connection and said the fund divested its stake within months over conflict of interest concerns.

Bitcoin's market capitalisation is built on the assumption that Satoshi's holdings will not re-enter circulation. Back has said repeatedly that they are not his to move.