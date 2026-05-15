Renowned physicist Giovanni Santostasi believes there is a 90% probability that Bitcoin prices are likely to hit a million dollars in value by 2034 and then grow another 10 times by 2046.

He had intensively worked on the Bitcoin Power Law, which says the BTC price trajectory is not primarily driven by speculative dynamics but reflects the deterministic mathematical consequences of its network topology and value architecture.

There's a pattern in nature that shows up everywhere and helps things grow slowly and steadily. Cities follow it, the internet's adoption follows it. If we consider cities and companies, over time, cities expand due to their organic network growth, mostly bottom-up, despite wars and natural calamities. However, many companies grow, reach their zenith, and then fade away in the years that follow. Note that the average company on the S&P 500 today lasts less than 20 years.

Similarly, Giovanni thinks Bitcoin price is simply a function of time, and he devised a formula, detailed in his research paper, to find the rate or scale of BTC growth based on the power law.

If we take the logarithm of the price of a bitcoin on the Y-scale on a linear graph with time as a function on the X-axis, the result smoothes the price oscillations over the past five BTC market cycles to give a straight growth line. Regression calculations give us the slope of the growth line of around 5.9. 'We can round it to 6,' Giovanni said in a recent interview with Coin Stories, adding that it is the proportion or scale at which BTC prices grow over time.

He concluded that Bitcoin price follows the power law P (t) ∼ t⁵.⁶⁹ over 15 years and 5,696 daily observations. The scientist factored in diverse metrics including BTC's heterogenous network topology, adoption rate, and even leveraged Metcalfe-type networking models to quantify Bitcoin price movements.

Giovanni's Message to Young Investors

Many people think they are late to Bitcoin, but Giovanni highlighted that BTC prices have gone up 100 million times and still can grow another 100 times over the coming decades, with the market cap of Bitcoin becoming nearly equivalent to the real estate market.

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By the end of 2026, Giovanni expects BTC prices to reach $120,000 per token. Next year, he thinks Bitcoin prices are likely to reach $150,000 per token.

By the year 2034, BTC prices are headed towards $1 million per token. His prediction goes higher to $10 million per token by the year 2046.

In all, Giovanni believes that it is beautiful that Bitcoin is growing the same way biology evolves, galaxies form, and cities expand.

Giovanni is a big fan of Strategy's Michael Saylor, who is leading worldwide Bitcoin adoption and accumulation. Giovanni's predictions align with many experts, including Saylor and author Robert Kiyosaki.

Even Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recently said BTC prices could reach $1 million per token in about a decade. He believes BTC valuation should be analysed as a digital store-of-value asset competing primarily with gold.

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