Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has claimed that missing Arizona pensioner Nancy Guthrie may have been targeted in what is known as a crypto 'wrench attack', arguing that the case bears the hallmarks of an organised extortion network rather than a single opportunist. She shared the theory online as investigators in Pima County continue to examine DNA, surveillance footage and digital evidence in a case that remains unsolved months after Guthrie vanished.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Tucson home on the night of 31 January 2026 and was reported missing the following day after relatives realised something was wrong. Authorities quickly treated the case as a suspected abduction, and the FBI joined the inquiry as officers gathered video footage, processed forensic evidence and pursued leads across local and federal channels.

Coffindaffer Points To Organised Network

Coffindaffer has suggested that the scale of the investigation and the apparent difficulty of tracing ransom-related communications may point to a more sophisticated criminal structure. In her public comments, she questioned why investigators and digital forensics teams appear to have struggled to identify the source of extortion-linked messages or establish a clear cryptocurrency trail.

Nancy Guthrie



Do you know what a Wrench Attack is?



These are very organized attacks against the rich to extort crytocurrency via kidnappings/violent home invasions.



The puppet masters in these crimes are sophisticated.



Despite all of their expertise, the FBI can't identify… pic.twitter.com/6dL9IbwccL — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 19, 2026

Her view is that organised groups involved in digital asset extortion are often far more adept at hiding their tracks than one-off offenders. She argued that such networks can use anonymised tools, intermediaries and layered communication methods that make even financially motivated crimes hard to trace.

As part of that theory, Coffindaffer also downplayed the significance of the unidentified man discussed online as 'Porch Guy'. She described him as 'a mope', suggesting that any person caught on camera near the property may be a minor player rather than the organiser of the crime.

In one post, she wrote: 'Do you know what a Wrench Attack is? These are very organized attacks against the rich to extort crytocurrency via kidnappings/violent home invasions. The puppet masters in these crimes are sophisticated'. There is no public confirmation from law enforcement that investigators are formally pursuing a cryptocurrency-extortion theory in Guthrie's case.

What A Wrench Attack Means

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hits Shocking Standstill as Cops Pull Back Efforts Nancy Guthrie Investigation Hits Shocking Standstill as Cops Pull Back Efforts

A crypto 'wrench attack', sometimes called a '$5 wrench attack', refers to a crime in which offenders use threats, kidnapping or physical force to make someone hand over cryptocurrency access, rather than trying to hack a wallet or exchange remotely. The term is used in security circles to describe blunt-force coercion replacing technical intrusion.

That is the basis of Coffindaffer's argument. Her suggestion is that if Guthrie was targeted for wealth, the aim may not have been conventional ransom alone but access to digital assets that could be moved quickly and obscured through multiple channels. At present, that remains a theory rather than an established finding in the investigation.

Coffindaffer has also pointed to another Arizona case from January involving teenagers allegedly recruited for a crypto-related kidnapping attempt, using it as an example of how decentralised criminal operations can work across state lines. She did not say that incident was directly linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

DNA And Digital Evidence Still Under Review

Away from the online speculation, investigators have continued to stress that the case is active. Authorities have said forensic work is ongoing, including analysis of blood evidence recovered at Guthrie's home and additional DNA testing through outside facilities and the FBI.

According to earlier reporting, blood found on Guthrie's front porch was confirmed to belong to her, reinforcing investigators' belief that she was taken from her property. Officials have also reviewed large volumes of surveillance material from traffic cameras and home security systems while continuing to assess tips, digital records and communications linked to the case.

Police have not named a suspect, and no public evidence has yet tied the disappearance to a crypto ring. For now, Coffindaffer's theory adds another layer to a case already defined by fear, uncertainty and the possibility that the person responsible may have planned the crime with considerable care.

The key point is that the crypto-extortion angle remains unproven. Until investigators release firmer findings, it should be treated as one possible explanation, not the confirmed reason Nancy Guthrie disappeared.