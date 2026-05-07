Elon Musk was accused on Tuesday of secretly running family 'alt' accounts on X after a now-deleted reply from his mother, Maye Musk, appeared to describe her in the third person, prompting claims the tech billionaire had forgotten to switch profiles.

The brief but bizarre exchange began when Elon Musk told his 193 million followers on X, 'My grandmother was a housekeeper in England.'

Maye's verified account then replied with a detailed anecdote, but phrased in a way that sounded far more like the voice of Musk's estranged father, Errol, than that of his mother. The message was swiftly deleted, but not before screenshots circulated widely and a familiar accusation resurfaced: that the world's richest man has been quietly playing ventriloquist with his own family on the platform he owns.

'World's Worst Ventriloquist' Accusation Against Elon Musk

Musk's original post, published on Tuesday, referred to his paternal grandmother, Cora Robinson, who grew up in Liverpool. Shortly afterwards, Maye's account replied: 'Your mom told me she was cleaning toilets in a Liverpool boarding house as a child. When I met her in 1966, she was sewing linings for a furrier in a small windowless room behind the store.'

Elon Musk forgot to switch accounts and exposed himself pretending to be his own dad talking about his mom from his mom’s account. 😂 So he’s the son, the dad, and the mom. 👪



The IQ level of the same billionaire asking humanity to trust him with Mars. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/exhphaGD8a — Somali Institute of Chinese Studies (@Somali_ICS) May 7, 2026

On its face, it read like a simple family memory. But the phrasing immediately triggered confusion. Why would Maye, Elon's mother, recount a story about 'your mom' as if she were someone else entirely.

Within minutes, X users were speculating that Elon Musk had been posting as his parents and had lost track of which account he was using. One user wrote that 'Elon's mom caught posting from the perspective of Elon's dad,' summing up the general bafflement. Another added that 'It doesn't take a rocket scientist to assume Elon is posting on Twitter as both his parents & was on the wrong alt.'

Others treated it as dark comedy rather than a mystery. 'Elon runs both his moms and dads' accounts on Twitter. Pure cinema,' one person joked. Another concluded bluntly: 'Elon forgot which Alt he is on again.' A fourth simply branded the episode 'cringy.'

Canadian media commentator Dean Blundell went further, publishing a detailed critique of the exchange and its implications. In a sharply worded post, he argued that Elon Musk appeared to have used his mother's account to write in his father's voice to back up his own tweet about his grandmother.

'The richest man in the history of the species appears to have been operating his estranged father's voice, from his mother's account, to corroborate his own tweet about his grandmother — and pulled the wrong puppet out of the drawer,' Blundell wrote. 'He is, in essence, the world's worst ventriloquist, and the dummy is his entire family.'

Supporters Offer Typo Defence For Elon Musk And Maye

Some X users sympathetic to Elon Musk pushed back at the impersonation theory and suggested a far more mundane explanation. They argued that Maye, now 77 and a published author with a memoir about her own life, had simply typed 'mom' when she meant to type 'grandmother,' referring to Cora Robinson. On this reading, she was talking about her former mother-in-law, not herself.

The biographical details do fit. Robinson, Errol Musk's mother, did indeed grow up poor in Liverpool before later moving to South Africa. The outline of the story in Maye's post matches what is publicly known about that part of the family's history.

I know everyone hates Elon Musk. But I've rarely seen confirmation bias this widespread. Obviously the tweet was referencing Maye Musk's mother in law ie Elon's paternal grandmother. The typo is very obvious. https://t.co/Q7FZswdJdq — Jumuiya Enjoyer (@Jumjoyer) May 6, 2026

Yet Blundell dismissed the typo defence as implausible. He noted that the message from Maye's account only fully makes sense if the narrator is Errol Musk, recalling his own mother and his meeting with Maye in 1966. 'The 'typo' theory requires us to believe that 77-year-old Maye Musk, a published author with a memoir literally about her own life, accidentally referred to her ex-husband's mother as her own daughter-in-law's mother while replying to her son,' he wrote.

'The simpler theory requires us to believe Elon was logged into the wrong tab,' he added, reinforcing his view that this was a case of clumsy account switching rather than an innocent wording slip.

In an ironic twist, the controversy was then fed through Grok, the in-house artificial intelligence chatbot on X, whose maker is also owned by Musk. Grok generated a breezy summary that framed the saga as a harmless misunderstanding. It said the exchange was a 'mix-up,' asserting that 'biographies clarify Maye meant Errol's mother, Cora Amelia Robinson, who grew up poor in Liverpool before moving to South Africa.'

'The episode shows how a simple family anecdote fueled fast-spreading memes before facts caught up,' Grok's explanation continued, effectively endorsing the typo theory and downplaying any suggestion of deliberate impersonation.

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None of the key players has directly addressed the accusations. Elon Musk has not commented publicly on whether he has ever posted from his parents' accounts, while Maye has not explained why she deleted the message. There is also no statement from Errol Musk on the matter.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has faced claims that he uses or impersonates other accounts on the platform he owns, including those linked to relatives, but those allegations remain unproven.

What is clear is that a short family reminiscence about a Liverpool boarding house has snowballed into another online argument about power, control and authenticity on X, with Musk himself once again at the centre of the drama.