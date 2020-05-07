Though Adele has not released new music since her 2015 album "25," she has still been making headlines due to her astonishing weight loss journey. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to say thanks for the numerous wishes on her 32nd birthday, however, all fans could talk about was her stunning transformation.

Adele, who shed several pounds by adopting a weight loss process after her separation from ex-husband Simon Konecki last year, broke the internet with a picture of herself in a little black dress with flounced sleeves. The picture in which she posed behind a huge flower wreath was captioned: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

The "Hello" hitmaker also used the occasion to express her gratitude to those who have been battling the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline, and wrote: "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x."

The picture has since then received more than eight million likes and thousands of comments. TV personality Chrissy Teigen responded to Adele's post by commenting, "I mean are you kidding me," while Rita Wilson wrote, "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!"

The Grammy-winner looks strikingly different from the pictures she shared on Instagram on the occasion of her 31st birthday last year. The singer had captioned the monochrome pictures: "I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

Adele is expected to release her fourth studio album in September this year, as revealed by her at her best friend's wedding she officiated in London in February. However, there have been speculations that the singer will postpone the release to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer was live on Instagram with producers Babyface and Teddy Riley last month, when the conversation was interrupted several times due to some technical glitches. Adele followed the Insta live with a story where she said, "Come on, it's 2020- we ain't meant to get what we want!" leading fans to believe that they should expect a delay in the release of her upcoming album.

Adele's former trainer Camila Goodis told in an interview on "Lorraine" in January, "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet. It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."