Adele's much-anticipated album was scheduled to release in September. However, fans will be disappointed to know that there might be yet another delay in the release. Even though there is no official announcement about the change, but the Grammy-winner songstress has apparently hinted it in her cryptic new Instagram post.

The "Hello" singer who has broken first-week sales records with her previous album, last released new music in the year 2015 with the album of the same name. Adele, who has been "Artist of the Year" by Billboard for three times in the past and has received the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her contribution to arts, was live on Instagram with producers Babyface and Teddy Riley when the disappointing news was revealed.

According to Daily Mail, the conversation was interrupted several times due to some technical glitches. Due to this, Adele took to Insta story to post: "Come on, it's 2020 – we ain't meant to get what we want!"

Fans were quick to take it as a cue for the delay in the release of her upcoming album. Many fans reacted to the information in panic believing that the singer is hinting that there will be no new album this year and a delay in the release is expected.

Fans of Adele have already waited for more than five years since the release of her last album.

The news comes a month after One Republic's Ryan Tedder dropped hints about yet another collaboration with stellar singer Adele for her fourth album. Speaking with The Sun, the singer and songwriter said that Adele "sound better than ever."

Previously, Tedder co-wrote and produced Adele's "Rumour Has It" and "Remedy" for her album "25."

Meanwhile, Adele may not be only one to postpone the release of her album this year due to coronavirus pandemic, the report notes that Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Alanis Morissette have already pushed their release dates. Nevertheless, Adele is yet to make the official announcement for the change in release dates of her new albums.