Adele is "excited" and "terrified" to debut as a host on "Saturday Night Live," twelve years after her first appearance on the show which gave a huge boost to her singing career in the United States.

Adele took to her Instagram account on Sunday, to reveal that she will be hosting the Saturday, Oct. 24 edition of "Saturday Night Live," which will also mark her first-ever hosting gig.

"I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" the 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram account, alongside a picture of three post-it notes that read Oct 24, Adele, and H.E.R., revealing that singer-songwriter Gabriella Wilson is going to be her musical guest.

Adele further said that she has always wanted to do the SNL as a "stand-alone moment" but the timing was never right.

"I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?" she wrote.

The Grammy-winner also reminisced about her first appearance on the show as a musical guest in late 2008, in an episode which was shot ahead of United States presidential elections and also had an appearance by then vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

"Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!" Adele said.

She also praised her musical guest Gabriella Wilson, better known professionally as H.E.R., which is an acronym for "Having Everything Revealed."

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all," the "Hello" hitmaker noted.

Meanwhile, "Saturday Night Live" took on Joe Biden and Donald Trump's simultaneous town halls held on NBC and ABC last week. Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin returned to play Biden and Trump, while Mikey Day played moderator George Stephanopoulos and Kate McKinnon portrayed Savannah Guthrie.

The episode called Biden's townhall a "poorly attended college lecture" while gave a sarcastic and hilarious turn to the POTUS's comments on QAnon conspiracy theory and his coronavirus diagnosis. The sketch switched back and forth between the two town halls to showcase the differences between the candidate's temperaments.