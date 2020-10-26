After months of making headlines with her incredible weight loss journey, Adele finally broke her silence on her transformation and joked about the reason behind it.

In her debut performance as a host on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, Adele joked that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason behind her seven stone weight loss. The musician arrived on the stage in a stunning velvet dress saying: "I know I look really, really different since last time you saw me."

The "Hello" hitmaker then quipped: "But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions... I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose."

The 32-year-old has shed several pounds since last year by changing her eating habits and with her workout regime. Her former personal trainer Camila Goodis opened up about her weight loss in a previous appearance on the British morning show "Lorraine," saying: "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet."

"It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing," Goodis said. She also said that she hadn't recognised Adele at first when she came for a workout.

"When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left, I thought: 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele. She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet," Goodis said.

Meanwhile, one of Adele's closest friends, comedian Alan Carr, commented on the attention being given to the star's weight loss and said those fixating on it have "missed the point." During his recent appearance on "Lorraine," host Christine Lampard asked for his comment on the buzz surrounding Adele's weight loss saying: "All we seem to talk about right now is her weight loss - which actually slightly annoys me, because we forget about her huge, wonderful singing talent."

To this, Carr responded: "I know. I know. I think she's always been gorgeous, with those eyes and those lips. But I agree with you, Christine. With Adele, you've sort of missed the point if you're just worried about what size knickers she wears. Cause it's the voice. It's that inspirational, awesome voice."

The comedian also joked that the fans should only be concerned if the Grammy winner's "voice got skinny."