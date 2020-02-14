Adele recently had a huge transformation, and she continues her healthy lifestyle journey.

Adele flaunted her svelte figure as she stepped out of a gym in Los Angeles in workout clothes on Wednesday. The singer who made headlines with her recent appearance at Oscars afterparty, looked fit in the all-black gym outfit that included a long-sleeved top, leggings, and sneakers, reports People.

The 31-year-old kept her blonde hair and face mostly hidden under a Nike bucket hat, and sported multiple gold chain-link bracelets on each hand.

The Grammy-winner recently flaunted her fit figure in a beaded leopard dress at Guy Oseary's Oscars afterparty on Sunday night. A source told the outlet that the "Hello" singer "looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable."

The British pop singer who has been following a strict diet and fitness routine for several months now has lost around 100 pounds. While she never opened up about her weight loss journey, a source said it was never about losing weight.

"She got to the point where she didn't feel great. She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible. Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better," the insider said.

Adele reportedly lost the weight by following the Sirtfood Diet and pilates. Her former trainer Camila Goodis earlier spoke about her weight loss on the British morning show "Lorraine" last month, and shared that the transformation is largely due to changes in the way she eats. Camila revealed that Adele drastically cut down on her calorie intake to 1,000 calories a day at least for one week, and added healthy green juices in her diet, reports Daily Mail.

"She's working out but I think 90 percent of it is diet," Goodis told show host Lorraine Kelly.

Adele, who shares seven-year-old son Angelo Adkins with ex-husband Simon Konecki, is also working on new music, which is rumoured to be released later this year.