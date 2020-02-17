Adele set BFF goals as she attended a bash in honour of her best friend Laura Dockrill in London on Saturday.

Not only Adele officiated the wedding of her best friend Lura Dockrill with musician Hugo White, but she also provided entertainment for the guests with her angelic voice at the ceremony held at The Mason's Arms in Battersea, reports Daily Mail. The singer had earlier officiated the wedding of comedian Alan Carr to longtime partner Paul Drayton in April 2018.

After officiating the wedding, the singer grabbed the microphone and performed some of her hits including "Rolling In The Deep," along with "Spice Up Your Life" by the 'Spice Girls' and "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton. She was also joined by the bride, Laura Dockrill.

In the videos from her performance that have been doing the rounds on social media, the 31-year-old is seen dressed in a cream-coloured white short-sleeved turtle neck top tucked into a voluminous ankle-length floral-print skirt in white and green colours by Oscar de la Renta. She tied her long blonde locks in a wavy ponytail and wore a pair of large gold hooped earrings.

She also accessorised her dress with a festive fascinator for the happy occasion. The British pop-star teamed the dress with a pair of pointed nude stilettos, a white leather handbag with cream chain detailing and wore a variety of rings across her hands.

Laura Dockrill shared on Instagram a picture of herself sharing a kiss with her husband in front of the crowd at the ceremony, in which the "Hello" singer can be seen dancing in the background.

Adele and Laura have been best friends since they attended the prestigious BRIT School, despite a brief falling out which inspired Adele's track "My Same." The Grammy-winning singer is also godmother to Laura's son and was the first to recognise that her author friend was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The singer wrote back then on Instagram: "This is my best friend. We have been friends for more of our lives than we haven't. She had my beautiful godson 6 months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one."