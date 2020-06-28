Adele took to social media and shared two pictures of her on Saturday. The 32-year-old showed off her70 lbs weight loss and also responded to a fan about when they can expect new music.

"Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!!" a fan commented. "Tell me now!!!!" commented a fan who wanted to whether it is a curtain raiser of her new album. To this Adele replied: "Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."

In the first picture, the Oscar winner is wearing a loose-fitting white T-shirt and grey sweatpants and holds a portable fan, while in the second photo, she wears the same bespoke, hand-embroidered Chloé dress that she wore at Glastonbury. "5 ciders in," she captioned the pictures along with an OK emoji.

One picture she is seen performing at the Glastonbury music festival in England in 2016. Later on Adele posted another photo of herself siting on a sofa and watching her performance.

The British singer's fans are waiting desperately for her new music. The last album she released was "25" in 2015. Adele teased new music in 2019, when she took to Instagram to celebrate her 31st birthday after her split from her husband Simon Konecki.

In May, the singer's manager Jonathan Dickins confirmed that her musical comeback has indeed been delayed. "We're all in the same boat, you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working," he said according to Digital Spy. He added that the album "isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready."

Nicki Minaj told last year that she and Adele recorded an "epic" song together and even a music video. "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her," Minaj said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.