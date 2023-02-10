The 2022 Game Awards in December not only featured the announcements of the biggest upcoming games but also revealed some interesting indie games. One such game is "After Us," an adventure game from Piccolo Studio with Private Division and Take-Two Interactive as its publishers.

'After Us' story

The "After Us" story is somewhat similar to the eco-conscious adventure game "Endling Extinction is Forever" as it is also about environmentalism, according to Inverse. Players take on the role of Gaia, the personification of nature in a world that has been overexploited to extinction.

"The last animals have died, and Mother has used all of her Life Force to save their souls, now trapped in their vessels. Gaia's quest is to rescue each of their souls and bring them back to Mother's Ark. Gaia's traversal abilities will allow you to glide, jump, and dash to explore new areas and evade deadly traps, while her special gifts will grant you the power to clear the oil that consumes the world, face hungry Devourers, and break souls free," the developers described the game in a press release.

'After Us' gameplay

Players have to traverse the vast post-human world to salvage the souls of extinct animals. After setting their souls free, players will then return the animals to their Ark.

Players will be able to explore the stunning landscapes and vistas of the "After Us" world while searching for these trapped souls. In stark contrast to the beauty of nature in some areas, there are also locations where the traces of a decimated world and the remnants of a highly industrial society can be found.

'After Us' release date, platforms

At the moment, Piccolo Studio has not revealed an exact "After Us" release date. What is known for now is that the game will be out by the Spring of 2023 based on the trailer.

The game will be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. However, the initial announcement did not mention that the game would be released for the Nintendo Switch console.