Arsenal Football Club's planned summer clear out rumbles on, with Hector Bellerin expected to be the next player to depart North London. Lucas Torreira became the seventh player to leave the club this summer after his move to Galatasaray was confirmed on Monday.

I am very happy and excited to be a new @GalatasaraySK player. I am convinced that this is the beginning of a long and successful history together.

Thank you for trusting me and I promise to leave everything for these colors.

Let's go Gala ! 🦁💛❤️



LT🇺🇾⚽️

The Gunners focused on recruitment during the initial stages of the summer transfer window. Arsenal spent over £100 million to bring in five players, which included the £45 million signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, and a combined £60 million outlay for Oleksandr Zinchencko and Fabio Vieira.

Mikel Arteta wants to make further additions before the Aug. 31 transfer deadline, but admitted that he needs to first trim his senior squad. Arsenal is looking to offload a number of fringe players on a permanent basis, while also seeking loan moves for younger players that need first-team experience.

Alexander Lacazette, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Matteo Guendozi, Bernd Leno and Lucas Torreira have left the club on permanent deals. The likes of Arthur Okonkwo, Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun are on season-long loan deals to aid in their development.

Bellerin is expected to be the next first-team star to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent deal in the coming days. The Spain international's agents, as per Italian journalist Matteo Morreto, will arrive in London to negotiate a contract termination and fulfil the right-back's desire to rejoin Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan.

The 27-year-old, who has been with the Gunners for over a decade, has one year remaining on his current contract. Bellerin wants Arsenal to accept his request for termination in order to help him return to La Liga on a free transfer.

The North London club is considering his request, but will accept on the condition that Bellerin forgoes most of his wages for the remainder of his contract. The negotiations are expected to reach an amicable solution with both the club and the player ready to make sacrifices.

Arsenal will continue their squad clean up with first-team players Pablo Mari, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley-Maitland Niles next in line to depart the Emirates. The former has attracted interest from Serie A sides Monza and Hellas Verona, while the latter two are yet to garner any genuine interest.