Ahtisa Manalo returned to Manila to an emotional, high-energy welcome after securing the Miss Universe 2025 Third Runner-Up title, with fans filling the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to celebrate one of the Philippines' biggest pageant triumphs of the year.

Her homecoming following the global competition in Thailand sparked a wave of national pride and renewed excitement over the country's strong Miss Universe legacy.

Homecoming At NAIA Sparks Huge Celebration

Miss Universe 2025 Third Runner-Up Ahtisa Manalo arrived at NAIA in the early hours of Tuesday, 25 November, following her successful run at the global pageant in Thailand.

According to The Manila Times, she landed at 1:30 am Philippines time (5:00 pm UK time) and was met by a large crowd of supporters who had waited past midnight to welcome her home.

The Miss Universe Philippines organisation shared clips of the arrival, noting: 'The energy was unmatched. An overwhelming wave of fans and media greeted Miss Universe 2025 3rd Runner-Up Ahtisa Manalo, a testament to the love she inspires. The Philippines is beyond proud!'

Her return was initially scheduled for 23 November but was postponed due to 'recent adjustments.' The organisation thanked fans for their patience and 'unwavering support' despite the delay.

Fans Fill Airport Terminal In Emotional Show Of Support

Crowds packed NAIA's terminal in scenes described by Interaksyon as reminiscent of a reality-TV spectacle, as content creators, journalists and loyal pageant fans jostled to capture the moment.

Many waved flags, others shouted her name, and countless supporters raised their phones to film her first steps back on home soil.

Manalo, 28, greeted fans with her signature calm and poise, the same qualities that helped her stand out on the Miss Universe stage.

Videos posted online showed fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the 28-year-old beauty queen, who represented the Philippines with grace and poise throughout the competition. The commotion highlighted the enduring popularity of pageantry in the country, where Miss Universe results are followed with fervent national interest.

A Historic Placement For The Philippines

Manalo's Third Runner-Up finish adds another milestone to the Philippines' already rich Miss Universe history.

Competing against more than 90 delegates worldwide, she advanced to the Top 5 with a performance praised for elegance, confidence and clarity of messaging.

Her achievement follows a storied line of Filipina triumphs, including Pia Wurtzbach's 2015 win and Catriona Gray's 2018 crown. Her placement keeps the Philippines among the world's most respected pageant nations, with supporters celebrating her as the newest figure to uphold the country's reputation as a global powerhouse.

Advocacy, Resilience And What Comes Next

Beyond the spotlight, Ahtisa Manalo has emphasised her commitment to advocacy. During the competition, she highlighted her partnership with Save the Children, focusing on programmes that support vulnerable communities.

Her message of resilience and acceptance resonated strongly with audiences, especially amid several controversies this year.

With her elevated profile, she is expected to continue championing her chosen causes while exploring opportunities in modelling, entertainment and public service.

For now, her priority is reconnecting with family and reflecting on her journey. The Miss Universe Philippines organisation has announced more homecoming events to honour her achievement.