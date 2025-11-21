Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are quietly prioritising their daughters' well-being as they navigate reports of a separation after nearly twenty years of marriage.

Despite heightened media attention, insiders insist there is 'no drama' between the pair, who remain united in their goal of keeping Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret shielded from the emotional and public fallout.

Court documents indicate Kidman is seeking primary residential custody, but sources stress the children's day-to-day lives remain centred on stability, routine and emotional security rather than rigid schedules.

A United Front Despite Divorce Proceedings

Kidman and Urban's marriage, which began in 2006, has come under increased scrutiny following news of divorce filings.

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Kidman requested primary residential status for the couple's daughters — Sunday, now 17, and Faith, 14. The filing outlines an unusual division: 306 days with Kidman and 59 days with Urban each year.

Insiders emphasise that the arrangement is designed to minimise disruption for the girls rather than reflect conflict between the parents. Both stars, whose careers often demand travel, wanted an arrangement that prioritised schooling, friendships and consistency.

The custody structure, according to sources, was crafted deliberately to maintain continuity and avoid major upheaval.

Flexible Co-Parenting and Freedom of Choice

Despite the formal custody request, those close to the couple say that Sunday and Faith are free to divide their time as they see fit.

A source told People that the girls spend as much time with Keith as they want, underscoring a flexible approach grounded in emotional well-being.

Kidman, who has often spoken about the importance of nurturing her children's inner world, is reportedly focused on ensuring their education and social routines remain unaffected.

Urban, meanwhile, continues to balance life on the road with dedicated parenting time, adjusting touring commitments to stay present. Insiders describe the arrangement as fluid, intentional and centred around the children's comfort.

Protecting Their Daughters From Public Scrutiny

Kidman and Urban have long kept their daughters' lives private, rarely sharing photos and avoiding red carpets with Sunday and Faith. That protective stance has only intensified in recent months.

In resurfaced images from Paris Fashion Week — among the few public glimpses of Kidman with her daughters — the family was poised yet guarded, a reminder of how intentionally they manage visibility.

Given Kidman's own experience with media scrutiny during her marriage to Tom Cruise, sources say she is deeply committed to shielding her daughters from the pressures of public curiosity. Both parents reportedly agree that privacy is essential, particularly as speculation around their split grows.

Stability Remains the Priority

Multiple insiders stress that the separation is amicable, with 'no drama,' and that the girls are thriving. Far from adversarial, the couple's efforts centre on maintaining a steady environment as they navigate the next chapter of their lives.

The emphasis on stability is evident in the couple's actions. Kidman continues to pursue her film projects, while Urban remains active in the music industry. Yet both are said to be coordinating schedules to ensure that one parent is always available. This balance reflects a conscious effort to maintain normalcy for Sunday and Faith, even as their parents navigate personal changes.

By prioritising routine and emotional support, Kidman and Urban are reinforcing the idea that family remains central, regardless of marital status.

For Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, the message is simple: their parents' love and support remain unwavering, even as family dynamics evolve.