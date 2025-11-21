The crown slipped from her grasp, but the real battle may have been fought off-stage.

The Philippines' journey for the Miss Universe 2025 title ended not with a victory, but with a torrent of social media outrage. While Ahtisa Manalo delivered one of the strongest overall performances and a lauded answer during the crucial Question and Answer (Q&A) portion, she ultimately finished as 3rd Runner-up.

This outcome has sparked a firestorm among her avid followers, who are claiming that the Filipina beauty queen was the latest casualty of what they furiously refer to as 'pageant politics.'

The highly anticipated Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finals, held at the Impact Muong Thong Thani Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 21, saw Mexico's Fatima Bosch take the coveted crown.

However, for many Filipino fans, Manalo's polished, comprehensive, and articulate performance throughout the evening warranted a higher placement, if not the title itself. The disappointment is palpable, fuelled by the belief that the judging panel failed to reward true merit.

Likening Manalo's journey to that of Opal Sajata's 3rd runner-up finish in 2024, one furious fan articulated the core frustration: 'Pageant Politics at its finest. Both ladies nailed their Q&A in their batch, delivering holistic and powerful answers that truly stood out. Yet both only ended up as 3rd Runners-Up. Sad reality that in their batches, it was those with weak, empty answers who walked away with the crown.'

This sentiment reflects the deep-seated suspicion that the results were predetermined and that a strong, advocacy-driven performance was insufficient to defeat established pageant biases.

The Q&A Controversy: Was Ahtisa Manalo Denied The Crown?

Ahtisa Manalo's 3rd Runner-up placement is the Philippines' highest finish in the pageant since Beatrice Luigi Gomez landed in the Top 5 in 2021. Yet, it's the manner of her loss that has triggered such an intense reaction.

The pinnacle of the competition arrived with the Q&A segment. The Top 5 candidates were all posed the same question: 'If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?'

Manalo's response was not only clear and focused but rooted in tangible work, referencing a specific organisation. She stated, and her fans believe this should have sealed her victory:

I work with an organization called Alon Akademie where we work with young people to provide them opportunities to make them realize that it doesn't matter what your life circumstances is, it doesn't define where you will go. And I want to continue working with Alon Akademie in a platform like Miss Universe to pursue making sure that people from low-income backgrounds are given the same opportunities like everyone else.

The strength of this answer, which highlighted her commitment to equality of opportunity for youth from low-income backgrounds, contrasts sharply with the allegations of 'weak, empty answers' from other candidates who placed higher.

The winner, Fatima Bosch of Mexico, offered a message of self-worth and authenticity, replying:

As Miss Universe, I will say to them, believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself, your dreams matter, your heart matters. And never let anyone make you doubt about your worth, because you are everything.

While powerful, Manalo's followers maintain that the Philippine delegate's answer was more substantive and actionable, intensifying the claims of political manipulation in the final results.

A Triumphant Miss Universe Journey For Ahtisa Manalo

Despite the controversy surrounding the final tally, there is no denying the spectacular journey Ahtisa Manalo had on the Miss Universe 2025 stage. The Filipina beauty queen was a standout from the moment she arrived in Thailand, consistently delivering powerful performances that kept the Philippines in contention.

During the preliminary competition earlier in the week, she earned widespread acclaim for both her national costume and her evening gown. Her fiesta-themed national costume was a vibrant cultural showcase, while her Philippine Pearl-inspired evening gown during the preliminary competition drew praise for its elegance and patriotic symbolism.

On the coronation night itself, Manalo solidified her Top 5 spot through stunning execution in the physical rounds. She impressed the judges and the audience as she effortlessly glided across the stage in a white two-piece during the swimsuit portion, and later, captivated everyone with an elegant silver piece for the evening gown segment.

Ahtisa Manalo's overall presence and advocacy work have firmly cemented her status as one of the most memorable Filipino representatives in recent years. While the crown remains elusive, her legacy—and the controversy surrounding her final rank—will undoubtedly be debated in pageant circles for a long time to come.