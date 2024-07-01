AI and Big Data Expo Europe, the leading event for exploring the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, announced an esteemed lineup of speakers for the expo, which will take place on Oct. 1-2, 2024 at RAI, Amsterdam.

This year's event will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators sharing their insights and expertise on Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP.

Speakers at the AI and Big Data Expo Europe include:

Garima Singh - Global VP & Chief Architect at IKEA

Dr Satyajit Wattamwar - Head of Data Science at Unilever

Anna Hackers - Head of Data Security at Philips

Sundas Jabeen - Frontend Engineer at Volvo

Samwel Magesa - Chief Data Officer at NCB Bank

Mahmoud Yassin - Senior Data Manager at Booking.com

Rob Hockey - Senior Information Security Consultant at Zurich Insurance

Mohsen Ghasempour - Group Director of AI at Kingfisher

In addition to the speakers, the AI and Big Data Expo Europe will feature a series of presentations covering a diverse range of topics crucial to advancing AI and Big Data Technology and its applications across industries. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from presentations such as:

• Building Scalable AI for Real-World Business Impact

• The Next Decade of Gen AI Progress: A Look at What's Coming and How to Prepare

• Chicken and Egg Problem - Securing Sensitive Data with and from AI

• Mitigating Bias and Promoting Fairness in AI Systems

• Unleashing the Power of Data for All

• Spreading Data Insights across the business

• Getting to Production-Ready: Challenges and Best Practices for Deploying AI

• Ethical Considerations in Gen AI and Data Science: Navigating Complex Terrain

• Leveraging AI Technologies to Enhance Engineering Productivity

"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to AI and Big Data Expo Europe," said Michael Hughes, Senior Conference Producer at the AI and Big Data Expo. "Their diverse perspectives and wealth of experience will provide invaluable insights to our attendees, fostering learning and inspiration."

About AI and Big Data Expo

The AI and Big Data Expo Europe is a leading event in the AI and Big Data landscape, serving as a nexus for professionals, industry experts, and enthusiasts to explore and navigate the ever-evolving technological frontier.

Through its focus on education, networking, and collaboration, the Expo is perfect for those eager to stay at the forefront of technological innovation. It's a place to connect, share ideas, and learn from each other.

To register, log on to https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/.

For more information about AI and Big Data Expo Europe and to register, please visit https://www.ai-expo.net/europe or contact the inbox at enquiries@ai-expo.net.