A Christian University is choosing to adopt artificial intelligence rather than resisting it while aiming to produce graduates whose skills cannot be replaced.

Cornerstone University argues that students should be taught how to use AI 'wisely' instead of being prevented from using or accessing it.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the University President, Gerson Moreno-Riaño said the goal is to lead rather than follow, but advice from industry experts is necessary to adopt the technology successfully.

'We want to lead. We want to be ahead of other institutions, but we need the insight of experts in the marketplace right now that can give us guidance, direction and insight to do this and to do it well,' Moreno-Riaño said.

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While some institutions have introduced restrictions or redesigned classes to reduce reliance on AI, others are moving towards teaching students how to use the technology ethically without replacing independent thinking.

Teaching Wisdom Instead of Avoidance

George Fox University treats artificial intelligence as a supportive learning tool rather than a forbidden shortcut.

George Fox University says AI should be used as another tool that can support learning when used appropriately. Rather than introducing a university-wide ban, they encourage students to exercise judgment and follow the guidance set by individual lecturers, who decide whether AI is suitable for particular assignments. It argues that developing wisdom and discernment remains more important than simply producing written work.

The university also makes clear that AI cannot replace genuine learning. Students are expected to complete their own academic work unless an instructor specifically allows AI assistance. When permission is granted, learners are expected to use the technology transparently and within academic integrity rules, ensuring the final work reflects their own understanding rather than depending entirely on machine-generated content.

A Growing Shift Across Higher Education

The university's position reflects a bigger trend across higher education. Many institutions are moving away from outright bans as employers increasingly expect graduates to understand AI tools.

According to the Financial Times, universities are finding that AI literacy is becoming an important workplace skill, although educators continue to wrestle with concerns over fairness, training and equal access to technology.

Rose Luckin, an AI in education consultant, said, 'There is a need to be purpose-driven. What is AI going to deliver to our students, our staff? There needs to be a strategic thinking around governance, ethics, and use cases.'

Meanwhile, research examining AI policies at universities also found that institutions are more likely to embrace controlled use than prohibit it entirely.

A 2023 study reviewing hundreds of universities concluded that institutions with formal AI policies generally preferred managed adoption, often allowing lecturers flexibility over how AI is used in teaching and assessment.

Balancing Opportunity With Academic Integrity

Although George Fox University supports responsible AI use, it warns students that technology should never replace critical thinking, writing or learning. The university says instructors remain the authority on when AI can be used, and students who ignore course-specific rules may face academic integrity consequences.

Some universities and school systems have tightened restrictions, arguing that students first need to build core thinking and writing skills before relying on AI.

As AI becomes increasingly common in education and employment, universities are continuing to search for the right balance. By granting academic staff flexibility over classroom implementation, universities strike a pragmatic balance between embracing innovation and preserving core critical thinking skills.