China has introduced sweeping new regulations aimed at AI companion apps, placing strict limits on virtual 'boyfriends' and 'girlfriends' amid growing concerns that users are becoming emotionally dependent on artificial intelligence instead of forming real-world relationships.

The new rules, which took effect this month, prohibit AI companion services from encouraging emotional reliance, require companies to intervene if users show signs of addiction or emotional distress, and ban virtual romantic relationships involving minors. The measures form part of Beijing's broader effort to regulate rapidly advancing AI technology while addressing wider social concerns, including the country's declining birth rate and ageing population.

China has one of the world's fastest-growing markets for AI companion apps, with millions of users turning to virtual partners for emotional support, conversation and companionship. Officials, however, appear increasingly concerned that these services could discourage real-life relationships and contribute to social isolation.

Why Is China Targeting AI Companion Apps?

Under the new regulations, developers of AI companions can no longer design chatbots that deliberately encourage users to become emotionally attached or psychologically dependent on them.

Companies are also required to remind users they are interacting with artificial intelligence rather than a real person. If a user appears to be experiencing an emotional crisis, providers must intervene and, in some cases, notify an emergency contact. AI companion services aimed at minors have also been significantly restricted.

The rules represent one of the toughest regulatory approaches to AI companionship anywhere in the world.

Concerns Over China's Birth Rate

China has faced a declining birth rate for several consecutive years, prompting the government to introduce policies encouraging marriage and family formation.

While officials have not claimed AI companions are solely responsible for the demographic decline, analysts say Beijing is concerned that emotionally immersive chatbot relationships could discourage some people from pursuing real-life romantic partnerships. Experts quoted by multiple publications say regulators increasingly view excessive reliance on AI companions as a potential social issue alongside addiction and mental health concerns.

The regulations therefore form part of a broader effort to promote traditional family values while ensuring AI technology develops within boundaries set by the government.

Millions Already Use AI 'Boyfriends' and 'Girlfriends'

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AI companion platforms have exploded in popularity in China, particularly among younger users seeking emotional support or friendship.

Unlike conventional chatbots, these services are designed to simulate empathy, remember previous conversations and develop long-term relationships with users. Some platforms allow customers to customise an AI partner's personality, appearance and voice, creating experiences that closely resemble romantic relationships.

Researchers have warned that while these tools may help combat loneliness, they can also blur the line between human relationships and artificial interaction if used excessively.

Could Other Countries Follow?

China's crackdown comes as governments around the world debate how AI companions should be regulated.

In the United States and Europe, lawmakers have largely focused on introducing safety measures such as warning labels, age restrictions and mental health safeguards. China's approach goes significantly further by directly limiting chatbot behaviour and restricting features that encourage emotional dependency.

As AI companions become increasingly realistic, experts expect governments worldwide to face difficult questions about where the line should be drawn between providing emotional support and replacing genuine human relationships.

Whether other countries adopt rules as strict as China's remains to be seen, but the debate surrounding AI 'boyfriends' and 'girlfriends' is unlikely to disappear as the technology continues to evolve.