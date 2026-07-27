Elon Musk has said humans may 'no longer be in charge of the world in 10 years' and maintained that the risk of AI-driven catastrophe remains between 10% and 20%, according to a July 2026 interview with The Economist, in which the Tesla and SpaceX chief outlined his latest views on the future of artificial intelligence.

Musk has warned about the dangers of advanced AI for more than a decade. In 2014, he described artificial intelligence as akin to 'summoning the demon,' and in 2018 he argued it posed a greater threat than nuclear weapons.

As recently as March 2025, Musk estimated the probability of catastrophic AI outcomes at between 10% and 20%. While that assessment has remained broadly unchanged, his latest comments suggest a shift in how he believes society should respond to the technology's rapid development.

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Elon Musk Says AI Progress Cannot Be Stopped

Speaking with The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, Musk said he believes the pace of AI and robotics development is now effectively irreversible.

'I can't see any way to really stop this incredible momentum of AI and robots,' he said.

Musk also predicted that humans would 'no longer be in charge of the world in 10 years,' describing a future in which artificial intelligence exceeds human capabilities across most domains.

He acknowledged that the possibility of AI causing catastrophic harm remains 'not zero,' repeating his earlier estimate of a 10% to 20% chance of a severe outcome.

At the same time, Musk argued that the more likely scenario would be one of 'incredible abundance for all,' with AI surpassing the combined intelligence of humanity within roughly five years and dramatically increasing global productivity.

Elsewhere in the interview, Musk dismissed criticism of his public image. When told that 'people loathe you,' he replied, 'I don't care,' before criticising media coverage of his businesses and public statements.

From AI Safety Advocate to AI Builder

Musk's latest comments reflect an evolution in emphasis rather than a reversal of his long-held concerns.

He co-founded OpenAI in 2015, saying at the time that advanced AI should be developed responsibly and with appropriate safeguards. He later stepped down from the organisation's board in 2018.

Since then, Musk has established xAI, launched the Grok family of AI models and invested heavily in computing infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence research.

His position now appears to combine continued concern about existential risk with optimism about AI's long-term economic potential.

Throughout 2026, Musk has increasingly promoted what he describes as an era of technological abundance driven by artificial intelligence and robotics.

Earlier this year, he suggested traditional retirement planning could become less relevant as AI transforms the economy.

He has also argued that AI could create a future of 'universal high income', in which automation significantly reduces the need for human labour while increasing overall prosperity.

According to Musk, attempting to halt AI development is neither practical nor desirable given the pace of global technological competition.

Why Elon Musk's AI Annihilation Comments Matter Now

Musk's remarks come as debate over AI safety continues among researchers, governments and technology companies.

While Musk continues to estimate a meaningful risk of catastrophic outcomes, other leading researchers have expressed similar concerns.

Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist often referred to as one of the pioneers of modern AI, has previously estimated roughly a 10% chance of AI contributing to human extinction over the next three decades.

Reaction to Musk's latest interview has been divided across social media.

Some users on X and Reddit argued that continued AI development is unavoidable because of international competition, while others questioned whether the potential benefits justify accepting even a relatively small probability of catastrophic outcomes.

Musk's comments also carry commercial significance. Tesla, xAI and several of his other companies continue investing heavily in artificial intelligence, making his public outlook closely aligned with the technologies underpinning those businesses.

Whether his predictions ultimately prove accurate remains uncertain. However, the interview highlights a notable change in emphasis. Rather than arguing primarily for slowing AI development, Musk now appears to be advocating continued progress while accepting that the technology carries significant risks alongside potentially transformative benefits.