The UK government has warned that increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence could help criminals and hostile actors launch cyber-attacks against essential infrastructure, including water supplies, police systems and national data networks.

The warning comes in an updated National Risk Register published by the Cabinet Office, the government's public assessment of the most significant risks facing the UK. Ministers said rapid advances in AI, together with rising geopolitical tensions and climate change, had increased the need to prepare for future emergencies.

Alongside the updated register, the government announced plans for a nationwide public awareness campaign encouraging households to prepare for disruptions caused by severe weather, cyber-attacks and other major incidents. The campaign will build on existing guidance through the government's Prepare website and bring the UK into line with similar public preparedness programmes already operating across Europe.

New AI and Cyber Risks Added

Seven new risks have been added to the National Risk Register, including cyber-attacks targeting water infrastructure, police communications systems and national data infrastructure amid what ministers described as the growing sophistication and availability of artificial intelligence tools. The register also introduces 'digital resilience failure' as a new risk category, covering widespread technology outages such as the global CrowdStrike IT disruption in 2024, which affected airlines, businesses, transport networks and public services around the world.

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Another new addition is the risk of interference in the UK's democratic processes. The change follows the government's recent announcement of tighter safeguards around political donations, including enhanced checks on company donations and a cap on overseas contributions. Meanwhile, disruption to Russian gas supplies has been removed from the register after ministers said the UK had significantly reduced its reliance on Russian energy.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said AI created new opportunities for criminals to carry out cyber-attacks while also offering significant benefits for the economy and national security. He added that record temperatures during May and June highlighted the growing risks posed by climate change.

Government Launches Preparedness Campaign

Later this year the government plans to launch a national resilience campaign encouraging people to take simple steps to prepare for emergencies that could disrupt access to power, water, mobile phone networks or essential supplies. The campaign will expand existing advice available through the government's Prepare website and introduce new resources for schools and colleges. Ministers said helping households become better prepared would allow emergency services to focus on supporting the most vulnerable during major incidents.

The government is also consulting on proposals to give regional mayors a more formal role in responding to national and local emergencies alongside existing Local Resilience Forums.

Emergency Planning Expanded

Alongside the updated risk assessment, the Home Defence Programme will stage the UK's largest home defence exercise in decades in 2027. The multi-day exercise, known as Operation ALBISTON SHADOW, will involve ministers and hundreds of officials testing the government's response to simulated cyber and other national security threats while complementing NATO's CMX27 exercise.

JUST IN - UK government to update its secret "government war book," as they plan to hold the largest home defense exercise in decades next year and launch a new campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of national resilience — Sky pic.twitter.com/QmdlUjzXuv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 14, 2026

The Cabinet Office is also updating the government's classified emergency response plans, commonly known as the 'War Books', for the first time since 2004. Ministers said the changes form part of wider efforts to ensure government departments are better prepared to respond to cyber-attacks, extreme weather and other major national emergencies.