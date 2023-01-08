Al-Nassr football club fans are unfortunately going to have to wait longer to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action. The Portuguese star is believed to already be match fit, but he is currently serving a two-match ban that has carried over from his time in Europe.

Ronaldo was initially expected to make his debut on January 5 against Al-Ta'ee (Al-Tai). That match was postponed and rescheduled to January 6 due to heavy rains, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not able to to play due to a ban that stemmed from an incident in the UK. It may be remembered that during his final turbulent months with Manchester United, he slammed an Everton fan's phone to the ground as he was rushing down the tunnel at Goodison Park after a loss.

He has long since apologised but is only able to serve the penalty now. On top of that, Al-Nassr has gone over the limit on their foreign player quota. This means that they will need to sell or terminate the contract of one of their existing players in order to accommodate Ronaldo.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese star was at the King Saud University Stadium on Friday to support his team. Al-Nassr even shared a clip of Ronaldo sitting topless on an exercise bike while watching the match. The video showed him working on his fitness while applauding as new teammate Talisca scored his second goal of the night in a match that finished 2-0 in favour of Al-Nassr.

The club milked the moment to showcase their new star even though he is unable to dazzle fans from the pitch just yet. The club's social media team has been working overtime since Ronaldo's arrival, with the number of their Instagram followers jumping by almost ten million in just a matter of days.

The club has also been facing bandwidth issues on its website, as well as a spike in demand for Ronaldo's number 7 shirt. The anticipation is building and the entire world is eager to see how well Ronaldo will adapt to a new league outside Europe.

He is expected to make his debut in the Saudi Pro League against Ettifaq on January 22.