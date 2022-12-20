"Alan Wake 2" is one of the highly anticipated new games next year. Interest in the upcoming horror title has been steadily growing since its reveal at The Game Awards two years ago. While details are sparse at the moment, here's what we know about the sequel.

'Alan Wake 2' release date

The game will definitely arrive sometime next year but no one knows exactly when it will be launched. While developer Remedy Entertainment already confirmed that the "Alan Wake 2" release date is set for 2023, the company did not announce a specific date at the moment, according to GamesRadar.

This was also confirmed by a teaser trailer for the game while the official website also stated that Alan Wake will return in 2023, according to realsport101.com. The publication added that the game will likely appear during the E3 2023 with a release date sometime in late 2023.

'Alan Wake 2' platforms

The game's teaser trailer also gave some clues about its platforms. One can see the logos for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Epic Games Store on PC, according to Pocket-lint.com.

Unfortunately, it appears that "Alan Wake 2" won't be released for the PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. This means that the upcoming title will be joining than growing ranks of games that are skipping older consoles.

'Alan Wake 2' story

The "Alan Wake 2" trailer seems to suggest that the protagonist writer in the original game will still be dealing with some form of psychological struggle in the sequel game. Pocket-link wrote that "Alan might be forced into some dark situations, with ambiguity over whether he considers himself one of the 'monsters' that his voiceover mentions."

To free his wife in the first game, Alan willingly allowed himself to be trapped in the "Dark Place." to free his wife. He eventually learned more about the logic and motivations of the place in "The Signal" and "The Writer" DLCs, eventually succeeding in freeing himself by confronting a version of himself known as Irrational Alan and wrote a novel called Return. GamesRadar posits that this novel might be a part of what Alan might be facing in "Alan Wake 2."