The "Alan Wake 2" release date is set to arrive this year, which is great news for fans who have been waiting for the sequel of the original game since its launch in May 2010. While details are still scarce, here's what we know about the upcoming game.

What is 'Alan Wake 2'?

"Alan Wake 2" is an upcoming survival horror title and a sequel to the 2010 game "Alan Wake." The game was developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic Games Publishing.

What's exciting to fans is that "Alan Wake II" is likely to be scarier since it is said to be more horror-focused than the original game, according to NME.com. In describing the game, Remedy Entertainment said that the title is the studio's "very first dive into the survival horror genre."

'Alan Wake 2' release date, platforms

The "Alan Wake II" release date will happen sometime in 2023 though Remedy has not announced a specific date yet. As of October, the developer confirmed that the game is still on track for a 2023 release.

The game will be available on multiple gaming platforms. "Alan Wake II" will be released for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

'Alan Wake 2' story theories

At the end of the original game, Alan was still trapped in The Dark Place, with almost no hope of escape. In the "Alan Wake 2" trailer, he is seen with a magical lamp that is able to emit light even though it is not plugged in.

It seems that Alan is able to imbue objects with power though it is still unknown how this came to be. One theory is that after spending a long time in The Dark Place, Alan has "grown more accustomed to it and can now make it work in his favour in some ways" and has become stronger, according to GameSpot.

Unfortunately, his strange and sinister doppelganger, Mr Scratch, seems to be still around. The trailer mentions monsters, which could be a reference to the murderous boogeyman, Mr Scratch.