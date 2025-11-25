Alec Baldwin is facing fresh scrutiny after a tabloid claimed he has been hit with a new Rust shooting lawsuit, reviving questions about his legal battles more than three years after the fatal 2021 tragedy.

According to Globe magazine, weapons supplier Seth Kenney has filed a new civil suit naming Baldwin as a defendant — a claim not confirmed by any court records or reputable news outlet.

The report alleges the Hollywood actor is under mounting emotional and financial pressure as the Rustfallout drags on, though these assertions remain unverified and based solely on unnamed sources.

What Is Actually Confirmed About The Rust Legal Landscape

Baldwin's involvement in ongoing litigation began after the tragic Rust film set on 21 October 2021, in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot, and director Joel Souza was injured when a prop firearm discharged during rehearsal.

While Baldwin was cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges in 2023 — charges prosecutors later attempted to revive in 2024 before dropping them again — multiple civil lawsuits remain active in New Mexico.

These include suits brought by Hutchins' family members, certain crew members, and individuals involved in the production.

Public records also confirm that weapons supplier Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm & Prop, have been referenced in earlier litigation. Kenney has previously been named in claims involving ammunition sourcing and safety procedures on set.

There is no confirmed evidence, however, that Kenney filed a new lawsuit against Baldwin in 2025.

Unverified Claims Made By Globe Magazine

The Globe story alleges that Kenney is seeking damages for reputational and financial harm stemming from the years-long Rust investigation, and that Baldwin is a named defendant in a new legal filing. The tabloid further claims that Baldwin's friends fear he is struggling with 'mounting stress,' reduced acting opportunities and pressure on his home life.

None of these claims has been reported by major publications such as Variety, Deadline, AP News, The Hollywood Reporter, or any mainstream legal news service. No representative for Baldwin, Kenney or the Rust production has commented on the claims, and they remain unsupported by public evidence.

Baldwin has continued to work in television, independent film, and voice roles since 2021, though at a slower pace than in earlier stages of his career. Assertions about his emotional well-being or finances remain speculative.

What Remains Under Ongoing Legal Review

The Rust case continues to move through courts more than three years after the tragedy. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed remains a central figure in active proceedings, and the production company faces separate litigation from crew members.

Baldwin, who was both a lead actor and a producer on the film, remains named in several ongoing suits. His legal team maintains that Baldwin was assured the firearm contained no live ammunition and that he relied on the armourer and assistant director — the professionals responsible for weapons safety — during rehearsal.

Unless official filings confirm otherwise, the alleged new lawsuit reported by Globe remains a tabloid allegation, not a verified legal development.