A body language expert said that Alec Baldwin showed raw emotions and told the truth when he talked about the tragic death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in an interview that aired on Thursday night.

The actor opened up about the tragic accident since it happened in October in his interview with George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America." He insisted that he did not pull the trigger and that he did not know how a live bullet ended up inside the prop gun he used during a marking rehearsal.

"I did not pull the trigger. No, no, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never," Baldwin said adding, "I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun - a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

He then explained what happened and told Stephanopoulos that Hutchins was directing him how to properly position the gun so she could get a good angle.

"[Hutchins] says to me, 'Hold the gun lower. Go to your right. Okay, right there. All right, do that. Now show it a little bit lower.' And she's getting me to position the gun. She's guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle," Baldwin recalled and said that he held the gun where she told him to hold it, which "ended up being aimed right below her armpit."

The 63-year old said he only cocked the gun and did not fire it so "the trigger wasn't pulled." He said, "I cock the gun. I go, 'Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?' And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off."

During the interview, Baldwin broke down in tears as he remembered Hutchins. It was their first time working together. He said he loved working with her and that "she was a joy." According to body language expert Patti Wood, the actor showed real sadness when he talked about the cinematographer because the emotion is all over his face.

"He brings his lip that's trying to hold the tears, sadness, and then we see him put his hand over his mouth to cover up. The sequences of movements are appropriate and indicate that he really is crying and feeling those emotions," she told The Sun.

Wood added that Baldwin also told the truth when he said that he did not pull the trigger because he leaned forward and sustained eye contact with Stephanopoulos. She noted, "Occasionally, when somebody is lying they would retreat, the shoulders would come back and their head would come back. Instead, he goes forward."

The body language expert explained, "[Going forwards means] they want to be believed by the other person. [They're saying] 'you've got to listen to me,' 'you've got to believe,' 'I didn't do this. I'm telling you the truth." Baldwin has since reached out to Hutchins' family, especially her husband and son, following her death. He also told Stephanopoulos that he is actively participating in the investigation because he too wants answers.