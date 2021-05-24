Alex Rodriguez is looking forward to the start of a new chapter in his life following his split from Jennifer Lopez in mid-April.

The former baseball star took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a message about moving on. In his post, he talked about stepping "into a new beginning in my life" where he gets rid of useless things.

"Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging," Rodriguez wrote.

"New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming," he added.

His post comes on the same day as Lopez was photographed all smiles while in Miami with Ben Affleck. The pair got together again after just a week since meeting up in Los Angeles, where they both own properties.

Read more Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split over 'trust issues'

The pair reportedly reconnected after the "Wedding Planner" star called it quits with Rodriguez in April. Affleck was seen visiting the singer's house in Miami after the breakup. He and Lopez were again spotted together in Montana for a ski trip.

In a joint statement, Lopez and Rodriguez announced that they have called off their engagement after four years together. They realised that they are better off as friends but vowed to stay committed to working together on their shared ventures.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," the former couple said in the statement.

Prior to reconnecting with his "Gigli" co-star, Affleck was in a relationship with Ana de Armas, whom he met on the set of their film "Deep Water." They flaunted their romance while out and about in Los Angeles amid the pandemic. The Cuban-Spanish actress has since moved on from their split. As for Rodriguez, he has not been rumoured to be dating someone new yet following his split from Lopez.