Fashion designer Alexander Wang has broken his silence about the sexual assault allegations made against him in recent days.

People magazine received a statement from Wang via his representatives on Thursday, in which he dubbed the accusations as "grotesquely false."

"Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever," Wang said in the statement.

The designer was referring to the industry watchdog Instagram handles @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada which have been sharing reports, most anonymous, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

"Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating," Wang continued, adding, "I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged."

The 37-year-old said he would be taking steps to find out who have been spreading allegedly 'false' rumours about him. "I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online," his statement read.

While most of the accusations against Wang have been made by anonymous accounts, model Owen Mooney came forward himself along with details of the designer's alleged misconduct. The model said he met Wang in a crowded New York City club in 2017 where the designer allegedly groped him.

The model hadn't initially named Wang while detailing the encounter in a video he shared on TikTok, but called him out in a follow-up post after fans speculated that the designer was the perpetrator.

"This comment surprised me just because they actually got it right," Mooney said about a comment that called out Wang. "Turns out Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator," Mooney said, adding "there's been a load of other people that he's done this to. So in that case, he needs to be exposed."

Instagram handles @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada which have been sharing the allegations, requested people to unfollow the celebrity designer on the picture-sharing site to show their "support to the victims." The Model Alliance, which works to "promote fair treatment, equal opportunity and sustainable practices in the fashion industry," also announced that it "stands in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang."