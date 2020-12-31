Designer Alexander Wang has been hit by a series of sexual assault allegations.

The stories of Wang's alleged inappropriate behavior have recently been shared by many unidentified accounts. Industry watchdog Instagram handles @s—tmodelmgmt, and @DietPrada have been sharing reports regarding the alleged sexual misconduct.

Model Owen Mooney also came forward to accuse Wang and described an inappropriate encounter between them. Mooney said he met Wang in a crowded New York City club in 2017 where the designer groped the model.

"I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f---ing move and he just started like, touching me up. And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock. I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn't believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock. It was really f---ed up," Mooney recalled.

The model did not initially name Wang in the video he shared on TikTok, but called him out in a follow-up post after fans speculated that the designer was the perpertrator.

"This comment surprised me just because they actually got it right," Mooney said about a comment that called out Wang. "Turns out Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator," Mooney said, "and there's been a load of other people that he's done this to. So in that case, he needs to be exposed."

Meanwhile, S—t Model Management's Instagram account also took a stand against the designer. A post on the Instagram handle read, "Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now. Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this. Please unfollow @alexwangny & @alexanderwangny to show your support to the victims."

The account then went on to share many anonymous and unverified stories of the designer's alleged inappropriate behavior, with one person claiming Wang laced their drink with Molly (a variety of the stimulant MDMA) and another claiming Wang forced them into his room for the night.

The Model Alliance, which works to "promote fair treatment, equal opportunity and sustainable practices in the fashion industry," announced that it "stands in solidarity with those who have shared accusations of sexual abuse by Alexander Wang."

No clarification or statement has been issued from the representatives of Alexandar Wang.