A viral confrontation at a Beverly Hills Gold's Gym has ignited a nationwide debate about locker room access and personal safety, after transgender woman Alexis Black was accused of inappropriate behaviour in the women's locker room. The dispute drew attention not only because of the viral footage shared by musician Tish Hyman, but also due to the emergence of Black's past domestic violence conviction under a previous name.

Footage posted by Hyman, an openly lesbian artist, showed a heated exchange between the two inside the gym. Hyman alleged that Black made her and other women uncomfortable in the locker room and accused gym staff of failing to act on earlier complaints. Both individuals were later escorted from the premises and their memberships revoked, according to Hyman's account.

The incident occurred shortly after the gym's ownership changed hands from Gold's Gym to EōS Fitness, which has not yet issued a public statement despite widespread social media reaction.

Domestic Violence Conviction Surfaces

Public records show that before transitioning, Alexis Black lived as Kyle Grant Freeman and was convicted of domestic violence in Ohio in 2022. Court documents confirm that Freeman pleaded guilty to assaulting a spouse, resulting in a broken jaw that required surgical intervention. The case led to a one-year prison sentence.

Additional court filings from Ohio list earlier convictions for drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and a prior domestic violence charge. Following release from prison, Freeman transitioned and adopted the name 'Alexis' — reportedly the same name as the ex-wife involved in the domestic violence case.

The resurfacing of these records has reignited debate about accountability, gender identity, and the extent to which a person's criminal past should factor into present controversies.

Gym Altercation Leads to Membership Revocations

The recent conflict began when Hyman said she encountered Black in the women's locker room and felt uncomfortable with their presence. California law allows individuals to use facilities that align with their gender identity or expression, and gym staff reportedly informed Hyman that they were required to uphold this policy.

After the confrontation, Hyman posted a video online voicing frustration over what she described as inadequate action by management. The clip, viewed hundreds of thousands of times, showed her challenging Black's right to access the locker room. Hyman later said both she and Black were removed by police and that her membership was placed 'under review.'

Black, in statements to TMZ, denied any misconduct, insisting they were 'fully clothed' during all interactions. Black also said they felt targeted and that moving them to a men's or trans-only space would be 'victimising.'

Past Meets Present

While Alexis Black maintains that they were unfairly targeted, renewed public attention to their criminal record under a former identity has complicated the narrative. Legal experts note that the Ohio conviction does not affect Black's rights in California, but it has influenced public perception — particularly given that the name chosen during transition matches that of the assault victim.

The case highlights a broader societal tension between gender inclusivity and safety in shared spaces, which is further complicated by the personal histories of those involved.

Meanwhile, Alexis Black has not issued further public comment following the viral confrontation. Although in a recent Instagram post, she has indirectly stated that 'My truth is not something anyone else has the authority to narrate.'

Furthermore, both individuals are barred from the Beverly Hills location. Hyman has since joined another Los Angeles gym and says she continues to advocate for separate locker room facilities to ensure comfort and safety for all members.