A massive storm system now hurtling towards Northern Luzon is prompting urgent evacuations as its full force bears down on coastal communities.

Current Position and Strength

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Uwan was last estimated with its eye centre at 195 km east of Virac, Catanduanes (13.8°N, 126.0°E), moving west‑northwest at roughly 35 km/h.

The storm is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 215 km/h.

Projected Path and Landfall Window

Forecasters at PAGASA emphasise a west‑northwest track over the coming days. 'On the track forecast, the centre of the eye of Uwan may pass close to Catanduanes this morning and landfall over Aurora tonight or tomorrow early morning.'

The storm is expected to traverse the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon after landfall, likely emerging over the Lingayen Gulf or coastal waters of La Union or Pangasinan by Monday morning.

Threats and Human Impact

The dangers are clear. PAGASA has warned of a 'high risk of life‑threatening and damaging storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 m within the next 48 hours' for low‑lying or exposed coastal communities in Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila and other areas.

Moreover, Reuters has reported that Uwan's sustained winds are currently 140 km/h with gusts up to 170 km/h, and that these could climb to 185 km/h as the storm nears land.

Inquirer reports add urgency: 'Uwan is packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 140 kph near the centre and gustiness of up to 170 kph.'

Earlier forecasts warned that its massive breadth could affect areas from Batanes to Bohol.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 8 Typhoon #UwanPH (FUNG-WONG) Issued at 5:00 AM, 09 November 2025 Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 8:00 AM today. “UWAN” CONTINUES TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY AS...

Evacuations Underway

Communities in the predicted landfall zone have begun mobilising. Families in coastal and low‑lying areas are being urged to evacuate immediately as the storm rapidly approaches.

Reports confirmed that authorities have placed Metro Manila under red alert, even though the eye is not yet over Luzon, because of potential surges, gusts and flooding.

For residents in Isabela, Aurora, and northern Luzon, the next 24 hours could determine whether they face destructive conditions. The combination of intense wind, storm surge, heavy rainfall and inland flooding poses a triple threat.

Why the Urgency

Uwan's intensity is rising, and it may make landfall at its peak strength. PAGASA forecasts suggest that after landfall, the storm will weaken but likely remain a typhoon as it crosses Northern Luzon. The terrain

Also, the storm's size is enormous: its effects are not limited to the immediate path. Even areas outside the forecast cone may see heavy rain, landslides and flooding.

What Families Should Do

For families in the projected path, the message is simple: act now. Evacuation shelters are preparing for large numbers displaced people. Secure valuables, bring emergency supplies, and stay away from coastal and river‑bank areas.

Do not wait for the worst to hit. The warning signs are already there: high winds, rising seas, and a storm track locked on your region.

Local governments and disaster coordinators emphasise that delays in evacuation could be life‑threatening. The storm surge warnings and wind signals reflect that very real risk.

Final Word

With Uwan bearing down on Northern Luzon and likely to make landfall at near‑peak intensity, the coming hours are critical.

The centre may yet shift, but the building threat is already upon many communities. For thousands of families, preparing now could be the difference between safety and catastrophe.