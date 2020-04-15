Fans of turn-based tactical strategy games should be familiar with the "XCOM" series. The franchise released the first of many installments for the PC in 1994 and the latest in 2016 with an expansion that followed in 2017. The developer, Firaxis Games, is reportedly launching a new standalone title next week with new gameplay mechanics and elements that will surprise players. "XCOM: Chimera Squad" might be the first entry in the catalogue that allows gamers to pit aliens against other aliens.

Those who played the older titles know that the plot has always followed a certain formula. A squad of human fighters will go on missions to battle alien forces or other humans that work for the extraterrestrial threat. This time, it appears that humanity has finally formed an alliance with other alien races who are likewise oppressed by the main antagonists.

XCOM: Chimera Squad is a new standalone title in the acclaimed XCOM franchise. Your allies might just be aliens and your enemies might just be humans. pic.twitter.com/SbLrtEsIt7 April 14, 2020

A report published by Forbes apparently finds it fitting that publisher 2K Games opted to call the game "XCOM: Chimera Squad." Those who can still remember their Greek mythology know that the Chimera was a hybrid beast made of different animals. This probably refers to the fact that teams can now be comprised of humans and aliens.

Welcome to City 31. Humans, aliens and hybrids now live together in a fragile post-war peace but conspiracy groups threaten to upend it all. You must stop them in XCOM: Chimera Squad, a new combat experience in the XCOM universe.



Out April 24 on Steam: https://t.co/CvSTBOcchu pic.twitter.com/zYWirMqomc April 14, 2020

Firaxis Games Lead Designer Mark Nauta stated in a press release, "with 'XCOM: Chimera Squad,' we felt there were exciting gameplay opportunities yet to be discovered within the 'XCOM' universe." He then added that "gameplay like Breach Mode, interleaved turn order, and the introduction of agents as fully fleshed-out characters will revolutionize how the game plays while still retaining the combat experience that makes the 'XCOM' series so loved by gaming communities around the world."

Players will have 11 agents to choose from and each comes with unique abilities. To add to the strategic aspect of the game, a good team composition spell success or failure for certain missions. These are just a few of the changes fans can expect when "XCOM: Chimera Squad" releases on Friday, April 24. While the earlier installments released on home consoles as well, this appears to be exclusive for the PC only. Those who are interested can purchase it for $9.99 only before it goes back up to $19.99 after Friday, May 1.