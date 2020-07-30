Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had their low-key wedding ceremony in Windsor, however, the couple has been isolating in a different part of the United Kingdom till then.

Initially, there were speculations that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been staying at the British royal's apartment at St. James's Palace in London amid coronavirus pandemic. However, Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson revealed in a podcast that her eldest daughter has been isolating with her then fiance and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at the latter's £1.5 million country house near Chipping Norton.

Meanwhile, the rest of her family- her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and sister and brother-in-law Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank isolated together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Beatrice and Mozzi's wedding reception was hosted by Andrew at the royal residence before the duo left for France for their honeymoon.

Before she returned to Windsor for her wedding, the 31-year-old gave several small glimpses of the decor at her mother-in-law's stunning mansion. The royal participated in a number of virtual engagements from inside the property, choosing different portions of the country house for her video calls, reports Hello.

Beatrice's first virtual engagement took place in April, weeks after the Buckingham Palace announced that her wedding with the Italian nobility scheduled for May 29 has been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown. A room with white walls and a portrait hanging in a gold frame on the wall could be seen in her background as she recorded a message for her patronage Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity from Shale's house.

The next month, she appeared in a video to reveal the winner of the Oscar's Book Prize for the best under-fives book of the year, and doing a dramatic reading of the winning book "Tad" written by Benji Davies. The room she opted for the video call featured an exposed brick wall and fireplace, while a large cream wardrobe and a ridged vase could be seen behind her.

The princess's third video call from the mansion was also in May when she gave a rare interview to charity Made By Dyslexia. She filmed the video in a room with diamond-print lime green and cream wallpaper, a large mahogany oak side cupboard, and an orchid plant in a printed purple vase.

For her fourth video call, also in May, the royal decided to choose the living room for the background. A monochrome themed room featuring cream curtains and a black-and-white framed photograph hanging on the wall could be spotted behind her during her call with Forget Me Not Children hospice. A vase with decorative twigs could also be seen in the background.

She held another video call from the mansion in July when she and her younger sister Eugenie spoke to people supported by Teenage Cancer Trust, of which they are honorary patrons. But only a white room with a patterned curtain could be seen in the video.