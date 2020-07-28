Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have headed to France for a low-key honeymoon after tying the knot in a secret ceremony earlier this month.

According to a report in The Mail on Sunday, a tourist spotted Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi driving in the south of France with "a small car absolutely packed to the roof with stuff."

"It was such a surprise to see them. Edo was behind the wheel and they looked just like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive," the tourist revealed to the outlet.

The couple said their vows on July 17, in a private ceremony in Windsor with just 20 guests in attendance including the bride's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

A source told the outlet that the couple, who had to scale-down their wedding plans due to coronavirus pandemic, was initially planning to skip the traditional honeymoon. "The wedding was arranged in a couple of weeks, and with lockdown their choice of honeymoon destinations was severely curtailed. They weren't going to bother but at the last minute they decided to pack up the car and head out. They're a very down-to-earth couple," the insider said.

The couple is also reportedly planning a trip to Lamu Island, off Kenya, where Mozzi's family owns a home and where he took Beatrice at the beginning of their romance.

Meanwhile, a source told People magazine that the British princess and the Italian nobility are planning for another vacation next month. "They are on a small honeymoon in France. They have a longer more luxurious honeymoon planned for August," the insider said.

The couple first started dating when they met at the wedding of Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. They got engaged after the property developer popped the question during a romantic trip to Italy in September 2019.

After having to cancel their wedding thrice, twice due to uproar surrounding Beatrice's father Prince Andrew over his alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and once due to coronavirus lockdown, the couple decided to have their nuptials in an intimate ceremony.