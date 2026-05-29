Amazon-backed Anthropic announced late Thursday that it has successfully raised $65 billion in Series H funding at a $965 billion post-money valuation. The funding round, which was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital, is expected to help the maker of the Claude model advance its R&D and boost capacity to meet surging demand for the AI model.

The company also reported reaching a $47 billion revenue run rate, up from $30 billion a year earlier, attributable to the emerging AI coding assistant called Claude Code.

The nearly $1 trillion valuation makes Anthropic the most valuable AI firm in Silicon Valley, surpassing fierce rival OpenAI. Anthropic's current valuation is also triple that of February, when the company was worth $380 billion. OpenAI was valued at $852 billion in late March after closing a $122 billion funding round.

Anthropic had highlighted that the latest financing includes $15 billion of previously committed capital, comprising $5 billion from Amazon.

'Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs,' said Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao. 'This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens.'

Anthropic's Rapidly Expanding Compute Capacity

Anthropic said that it has been boosting its compute capacity in recent weeks, highlighting that it entered agreement with Amazon for up to 5 gigawatts of new capacity, with Google and Broadcom for 5 GW of TPU capacity, and even with SpaceX for access to GPU capacity in the Colossus 1 and 2 data centres.

Interestingly, Claude happens to be the first model available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. However, AWS remains its primary cloud provider and training partner.

'Claude's latest advancements have driven large-scale adoption among the world's most demanding organizations. This momentum positions Anthropic to lead the next phase of AI innovation and capture the enormous opportunity ahead,' said Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner.

The Launch of the Claude Opus 4.8 Model

In tandem with closing the funding round, Anthropic also launched the Claude Opus 4.8 model yesterday. The new version beats Opus 4.7 on various benchmark metrics and is believed to be a more 'effective collaborator'.

Anthropic has also triggered speculation after unveiling the Claude Mythos preview, which is being touted as the most advanced AI model available only to select companies.

In all, Anthropic's latest funding round comes as leading AI model makers prepare to go public via record IPOs. Elon Musk's SpaceX filed its IPO prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week, while OpenAI is preparing to file its confidential IPO prospectus in the near term.

While OpenAI is planning to go public in September, Anthropic is also getting its IPO ready behind the scenes, a source with knowledge of the matter had told CNBC.

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