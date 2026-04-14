Flight cancellations and delays across the United States have surged again as storms move through key travel corridors and persistent staffing shortages continue to strain airline operations. The ripple effects are being felt most acutely at major airports including Phoenix Sky Harbor, Orlando International Airport and Daytona Beach International.

This latest wave of disruption underscores the fragility of the US aviation system. With demand surging during peak travel periods, even minor weather events or staffing gaps can trigger cascading delays across the national network. For travellers, the result has been a frustrating mix of extended waiting times, sudden schedule changes and limited rebooking options.

Phoenix Sky Harbor: Over 100 Flights Delayed

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been among the worst affected hubs, with more than 100 flights reportedly disrupted during recent operational slowdown periods. The delays have been linked to a combination of inbound congestion, weather-related rerouting and knock-on effects from delayed aircraft arriving from other US airports.

The airport has faced repeated scheduling instability as airlines attempt to clear backlogs while maintaining normal departure flow. The situation has been made more difficult by limited turnaround capacity during peak travel windows, which has slowed the recovery process.

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Orlando MCO: Weather-Linked Delays

Orlando International Airport has also experienced ongoing disruption, particularly during afternoon storm activity that frequently develop across central Florida. Sudden thunderstorms have forced temporary ground stops and delayed departure banks, creating knock-on effects for both domestic and international connections.

As reported by News-Journal Online, passenger congestion has increased during peak disruption periods, with longer queues at security and boarding gates adding further pressure to already delayed schedules. Airlines have been attempting to adjust timetables, but recovery has remained inconsistent due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

Daytona DAB: Spillover Effects From Larger Hubs

Daytona Beach International Airport has been impacted mainly through network spillover rather than direct operational issues. As a smaller regional airport, it is particularly sensitive to delays arriving from larger hubs such as Orlando, with late inbound aircraft often forcing schedule adjustments and reduced turnaround efficiency.

Pressure Across US Aviation Network

Aviation analysts say the current wave of disruption is being driven by a dual challenge: ongoing storm activity and persistent staffing shortages across airline operations. While weather continues to trigger delays across major flight corridors, limited workforce availability is slowing the ability of airlines to reset schedules once conditions stabilise.

Air traffic flow restrictions have also been introduced more frequently in congested airspace, further limiting the number of flights that can depart or arrive within specific time windows. This has contributed to a widening backlog at several key airports.

According to AZCentral, Phoenix Sky Harbor has been operating under repeated delay conditions as airlines manage heavy traffic loads while attempting to stabilise flight rotations across the national network.

Passenger Impact: Long Waits and Uncertainty

For travellers, the impact has been immediate and often frustrating. Many passengers have reported extended waits at departure gates, sudden boarding changes and missed connecting flights with limited rebooking options available during peak disruption periods.

In some cases, passengers have been forced to remain inside terminals for several hours, with limited clarity on departure times as airlines work through cascading delays. The combination of storm-related disruption and staffing constraints has created a wider network effect, where delays at one major hub quickly spread across multiple airports nationwide.