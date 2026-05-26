An OpenAI insider has sparked renewed concern in the tech world after claiming that Silicon Valley's most powerful figures are no longer simply building artificial intelligence tools, but are locked in a race to create systems that could surpass human intelligence itself.

The allegations have reignited debate over whether the global AI boom is still about innovation or has already become a competition for unprecedented technological control.

According to the insider account, the pursuit of artificial general intelligence, known as AGI, has taken on an intensity that some describe as near-religious, with fears growing that the end goal is no longer just smarter software but something closer to a machine-level authority capable of reshaping society at scale.

AGI Race Becoming A High-Stakes Power Struggle

Journalist Karen Hao, who previously reported on OpenAI with rare behind-the-scenes access, has claimed that the company's early culture shifted dramatically as it moved from a safety-focused research organisation into a highly competitive global tech powerhouse. She described a growing obsession with achieving artificial general intelligence, a theoretical system designed to perform any intellectual task a human can do, and potentially exceed it.

According to Hao, this goal became the central driving force inside parts of the organisation, with internal culture increasingly shaped by urgency, secrecy and competition. What was publicly presented as a transparent, mission-led project was, she argues, far more complex internally, with staff working under pressure to outpace rivals including Google and emerging AI programmes in China.

The claims have added fuel to long-standing concerns that AGI is not just a technical milestone but a potential turning point in global power structures, where the first organisation to achieve it could hold an enormous advantage over the rest of the world.

Silicon Valley Giants Face Questions

The controversy has also placed renewed focus on major technology companies and investors driving the AI boom, including firms such as Google and Microsoft, both of which are heavily invested in large-scale AI systems and infrastructure.

Critics argue that the race to develop advanced AI is increasingly concentrated in the hands of a small number of corporations with access to vast financial resources, computing power and global data networks. This concentration, they warn, raises concerns about accountability, transparency and long-term control over systems that are becoming embedded in everyday life.

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At the centre of this expansion is the rapid growth of data centres, the physical backbone of artificial intelligence. These facilities require enormous amounts of electricity, water and land to operate, leading to growing tensions in communities where infrastructure projects are being developed. Some local groups have raised concerns about rising energy demand and environmental strain, arguing that the cost of technological progress is being shifted onto ordinary households.

Supporters of the industry maintain that these investments are necessary to support innovation, economic growth and future productivity gains. However, the debate has become increasingly polarised, with no clear consensus on how the benefits and costs of AI expansion will ultimately be distributed.

Workers Face Growing Uncertainty

Beyond corporate boardrooms and research labs, the effects of artificial intelligence are already being felt in the job market. Many companies are beginning to automate tasks in areas such as customer service, administration, marketing, software development and data processing, leading to widespread concern about job security in knowledge-based industries.

In some cases, workers displaced from traditional roles are being redirected into short-term or freelance work, including jobs that involve training AI systems by labelling data, checking outputs or refining model responses. While these roles provide temporary income, critics argue they lack stability, long-term security and benefits associated with full-time employment.

There is also growing concern among students and graduates who fear that entry-level opportunities may shrink as companies increasingly rely on AI systems for tasks previously handled by junior staff. This has created uncertainty about career pathways, particularly in sectors where automation is advancing quickly.

Some analysts believe AI will eventually create new categories of work, while others warn the transition may be uneven, with disruption arriving faster than new opportunities can emerge.

Critics argue that the speed of innovation is outpacing regulation, leaving governments struggling to keep up with rapidly evolving technology. Others warn that the concentration of AI development within a small number of corporations could give private actors unprecedented influence over information systems, labour markets and even decision-making processes in society.