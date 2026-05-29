The idea of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over tasks currently performed by humans is deeply concerning. As most tech companies shift to this new technology, questions about what the future holds for humanity arise.

For now, humans can still perform certain tasks that AI cannot. However, with robotics gradually advancing, even traditional work by blue-collar and white-collar workers could be at risk. While the goal is to improve quality of life, it's uncertain whether these benefits will reach everyone or mostly the wealthiest.

United States Senator Bernie Sanders acknowledges that AI is a game changer. Currently, AI is seen as a tool to enhance worker efficiency.

But with tech moguls like Elon Musk planning to build over 100 million robots annually, the possibility of companies being run entirely by robots becomes more plausible.

For Sanders, this is alarming. He emphasizes that work is a vital part of life and warns that such a future could leave individuals jobless and struggling to stay relevant in society.

'Deep down, we all want to contribute, whether a janitor or a brain surgeon in our communities. You meet people at work. It's part of your life,' Sanders said in a video on X.

'Guess what, in x number of years you don't have to work. What are you going to do, sit around watching Elon Musk videos? Is that the meaning of life? Have we even begun to have that serious discussion?' he added.

Elon Musk: “AI and robots will replace all jobs.”



Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft: Most white-collar work “will be fully automated" in 12-18 months.



Dario Amodei, Anthropic: AI is a “general labor substitute for humans.”



Congress must act NOW to protect American workers. pic.twitter.com/FUHa23XMEr — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 28, 2026

Lines Need to Be Drawn

Overall, Sanders is sharing his concerns about what the future holds for workers. Embracing technological advancements like artificial intelligence is inevitable. However, rather than being a tool to produce quality output or services, the current narrative suggests that AI may replace human labourers.

To support this, consider the case of several major companies like Amazon. As of now, Amazon has laid off roughly 30,000 workers as it moves toward AI adoption across its organisation.

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Amazon owner Jeff Bezos stated that this was part of the company's decision to achieve its goals. He also mentioned that affected employees would receive severance packages based on tenure and role.

Meta Platforms has also laid off about 10 percent of its workforce. The company is projected to lay off more employees by the latter half of 2026, meaning more people could soon be out of jobs.

Ironically, Tesla is doing the opposite. Instead of reducing its workforce, Musk plans to hire additional workers to support his expansion. 'We're not planning any layoffs or reductions in personnel,' Musk said via Business Insider. 'In fact, we will increase our headcount. But the output per human at Tesla is going to get nutty high.'

What Musk hasn't revealed is the duration of employment for current staff and future hires. Considering his goal of creating 100 million robots annually, what are the chances that human workers are effectively creating their replacements?

AI Should Benefit Everyone, Not Just Billionaires

Sanders explains that he has nothing against AI. He understands the need to adopt new technology for better business operations. However, there should be constraints in place that clearly define the purpose of AI use.

'The goal is to make sure the new technologies serve human needs and not just further enrich a small number of multi-billionaires. We do not simply need a more "efficient" society. We need a world where people live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives,' Sanders said in a post on his official website.

There are arguably many loose ends when it comes to integrating and understanding AI. Initially considered a tool to improve efficiency, artificial intelligence is now seen by some as a threat to replace human labour. For now, it may be too early to tell if AI can truly completely take over what humans are able to do at work.