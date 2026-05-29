With the advent of artificial intelligence, its potential applications continue to grow. Ideally, this technology is promoted to enhance efficiency and productivity. However, some have begun exploiting it for criminal purposes, often targeting ordinary people.

Such was the case for a California Bay Area woman who was scammed after being led to believe her daughter had been kidnapped. Deborah Del Mastro said she received a call from an unknown male who claimed to have abducted her 37-year-old daughter, Sarah, and demanded money for her safe return.

As a parent, it was understandable she took the call seriously. To prove it was real, the perpetrators played what Del Mastro believed was her daughter's voice, which she said sounded authentic.

'It was my daughter's voice having an absolute panic attack, scared, telling me "I love you, Mum, I'm so sorry, I'm so scared," and then they just cut it off,' Del Mastro shared in a report by ABC7.

At that point, Deborah said she panicked. She listened to the caller's instructions, who demanded $5,400 for her daughter's supposed release and safety.

Del Mastro wired the amount to the alleged abductor and was told her daughter would be released at a grocery store. When she arrived at the meeting place, her daughter was nowhere in sight.

She tried to call Sarah, who unexpectedly answered. It turned out that Sarah was at work and had never been in danger. It was at this point that Del Mastro realised she had fallen victim to a scam.

'God, I couldn't believe it. I mean, I couldn't believe it. And then I did believe it,' Del Mastro said.

'Scamdemic' Will Only Get Worse

The Del Mastro case highlights how costly AI-enabled scams can be when exploited by criminals. Voice cloning, one of the technology's emerging capabilities, has made it easier for scammers to impersonate loved ones and pressure victims into sending money.

Erin West from Operation Shamrock, an initiative focused on disrupting organized scam networks, said criminals are increasingly using AI to prey on unsuspecting victims.

'What they can do with just a few seconds of your voice, they can clone it. And they can essentially produce sound that sounds exactly like you,' West said.

West described the trend as a growing 'scamdemic', warning that similar cases are likely to increase. She urged the public to be cautious when receiving calls that create urgency and involve requests for money.

'When we get something that raises our anxiety and requires immediate action, and that immediate action requires the movement of money, we need to know — red flag — this is a scam,' she said.

Never Trust Unknown Callers

To avoid similar scams, the top recommendation is to avoid answering calls or messages from unknown numbers. If there are constraints—such as changed phone numbers or caller ID not showing—resort to proper authentication measures.

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In Del Mastro's case, she shared that they now share locations through their phones. While this adds a layer of security, it's still best to use traditional methods, such as asking questions only the caller and receiver would know. This is especially important when money is involved.

For Deborah, calling her daughter would have been a good first step. If Sarah didn't answer, reaching out to relatives or close friends to confirm her whereabouts could have been done before believing she was truly kidnapped.

'Let our horrible experience be a warning to all of you, you know, so that you will question this because I didn't question it at all,' Del Mastro stated.

The Del Mastro case is currently under investigation, although Deborah isn't hopeful about recovering the lost $5,400. It remains to be seen whether authorities will be able to locate and apprehend the scammer or scammers.

AI has arguably changed lives. Unfortunately, some see malicious opportunities in AI, which is why everyone should stay attentive and on guard.