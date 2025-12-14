A horrific shooting occurred on Sydney's Bondi Beach as locals celebrated Hanukkah. Local authorities identified one of the alleged gunmen as 24-year-old Naveed Akram.

Local authorities have identified one of the alleged shooters during the attack on Bondi Beach on Sunday. The attack came as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Hanukkah. Two men opened fire at the event, and at least 16 people were killed, with 40 others wounded. Naveed Akram was identified to be one of the two alleged shooters.

Who is Naveed Akram?

Following the attack, tactical police units executed a raid on Akram's family home in Bonnyrigg, a suburb in Western Sydney. Videos on social media showed crowds gathering around the property as officials raided his home. Akram's family has reportedly owned the property for over a year.

The New South Wales police said Sunday that one of the two gunmen was killed, while the other was critically wounded and is being treated in the hospital. It is unclear if Akram is confirmed to be the one in the hospital or the deceased assailant.

Intelligence Failures and a Third Suspect

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that security services had prior knowledge of one of the gunmen. However, according to Lanyon, 'the person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police. So he's not someone that we would have automatically been looking at this time.'

This admission has raised questions regarding potential intelligence failures, specifically whether the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) missed critical warning signs. Authorities are also looking into whether a third gunman was involved in the incident.

Australian PM Condemns Attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident. Albanese described it as an act of antisemitic terrorism. He also praised those who had 'run towards danger in order to help others.'

'These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives,' said Albanese.

Investigators have confirmed the discovery of several makeshift explosives which were found in one of the suspect's cars.

Authorities Commend Local Hero Who Disarmed One of the Shooters

As authorities continue to investigate, they have also commended one of the bystanders, a local fruit shop vendor, Ahmed al Ahmed, who tackled and disarmed one of the alleged gunmen. Footage circulated on social media showed Ahmed in a car park, charging toward the armed man.

Ahmed then tackled the man from behind and disarmed him before pointing the gun back at the man. The man then backs away toward a bridge where another alleged shooter was stationed. Ahmed puts the gun down and raises a hand in the air to indicate he is not one of the attackers.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns praised Ahmed's intervention. 'That man is a genuine hero, and I've got no doubt there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery,' said Minns.

Ahmed sustained two gunshot wounds and is also being treated at the hospital. His cousin Mustafa told 7News Australia about his current condition. 'Still he is in the hospital and we don't know exactly what is going on, the doctor says he is ok,' said Mustafa. 'We hope he is ok. He is a hero, 100% he is a hero. He has two shots, one in his arm and one in his hand, he has had to have an operation.'