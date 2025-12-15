It sounds like the plot of a sci-fi thriller, but a former Russian president insists it is his real life story. Kirsan Ilyumzinov has publicly claimed that he was taken aboard an alien spacecraft while he was still in office, and that some of the most powerful leaders on Earth were aware of similar encounters but stayed silent.

A Late Night in Moscow

According to Ilyumzinov, the extraordinary event took place in September 1997 while he was president of the Russian republic of Kalmykia. Speaking on a recent podcast, he said the night began in a completely ordinary way.

He recalled returning to his Moscow apartment after work, switching on the television, and preparing to sleep. Then came something he described as a half dream, half reality moment. From his open window, he claimed to see a glowing, translucent tube forming in the air.

'There was something like a translucent pipe glowing, made of some matter,' he said. 'I was invited by them.'

Curious rather than afraid, he said he stepped into the tube and was transported into a vast space that he later understood to be a spacecraft. Inside, he claimed to see beings who looked strikingly similar to humans, dressed in yellow garments, communicating not with speech but through thoughts.

Inside The Spacecraft and The Beings Who 'Invited' Him

Ilyumzinov described the interior of the craft as enormous, comparable to several football fields. He said the air initially felt thin until one of the beings gestured for him to press on his chest, after which breathing became easy.

'I felt calm. I was not nervous,' he said, adding that the space smelled faintly like the sea or a forest.

He claimed the beings showed him parts of the ship, including large window like openings through which he could see what looked like a fiery planet giving off heat. At one point, he said he asked why they did not reveal themselves to humanity.

Their response, he claimed, was blunt. Humanity was not ready. Comparing humans to ants, the beings allegedly told him that civilisations exist at different levels of development, and that Earth was still too violent and destructive to engage openly with others.

Vanishing From His Flat and Witnesses Left Stunned

Perhaps the most unsettling detail is that Ilyumzinov says he did not simply imagine the experience. He insists there were witnesses to his sudden disappearance.

His chief of staff later confirmed that when colleagues arrived at his apartment the next morning to take him to the airport, he was nowhere to be found. Phones, clothes and slippers were still in place. The bedroom had been searched repeatedly.

Then, after more than an hour of confusion and even a call to the police, Ilyumzinov allegedly walked calmly out of the bedroom.

'He laughed and said, well, aliens took me,' his longtime aide recalled.

Ilyumzinov himself said he was surprised by how normal he felt afterwards, suggesting the beings may have influenced his mental state to prevent panic or trauma.

Claims That World Leaders Already Knew

The former president went even further, alleging that knowledge of extraterrestrial contact is quietly shared among global elites. He said he discussed UFOs with figures such as Mikhail Gorbachev and Henry Kissinger, and claimed that US and Soviet officials once exchanged information on the subject.

'Henry Kissinger was watching me closely. He was a man of few words,' he recalled of one encounter.

Most explosively, Ilyumzinov claimed that another sitting president of a major nation privately confided in him about a similar alien encounter during a fishing trip, but refused to go public for fear of political ruin.

He suggested leaders like Putin, Trump and Xi Jinping are likely aware of UFO programmes and extraterrestrial presence, but choose silence to avoid public panic and ridicule.

Whether seen as a sincere belief, a mystical experience, or an extraordinary claim demanding extraordinary proof, Ilyumzinov's story has reignited debate about UFOs and what the world's most powerful figures may really know. One thing is certain. When a former head of state says he was taken by aliens while in office, people are bound to listen.