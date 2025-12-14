A 43-year-old fruit seller is being hailed as a national hero in Australia after video footage captured him tackling and disarming one of the gunmen during the terrorist attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach.

Ahmed al-Ahmed was shot twice while confronting the assailant, an act of bravery that officials say undoubtedly saved lives during the massacre, which has been declared the country's deadliest mass shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur tragedy.

The Attack on 'Chanukah by the Sea'

The day will now forever be ingrained in the country's record, marking one of the darkest and most painful chapters in Australian history as mass violence erupted at the beloved Bondi Beach. On Sunday, 14 December 2025, the Jewish centre Chabad of Bondi organised an event for people of all ages. Reports indicate it was estimated that about 1,000 people had gathered for the festival.

The Moment of Intervention

The video of him stopping one of the attackers despite the danger has gone viral. The whole world watched as Ahmed Al-Ahmed strategically approached one of the shooters who was wielding a rifle, successfully tackling the assailant, and then snatching the firearm.

With the rifle now in his possession, he aimed it at the attacker, who retreated toward a nearby bridge where the other shooter was believed to be positioned. His act, which unfolded in a few minutes, definitely saved lives.

‼️ THE BONDI HERO ‼️

Ahmed El Ahmad, a 43yr-old father-of-two fruit shop owner.

After so bravely jumping on the first terrorist, he was then shot twice by the second terrorist, and is now being treated in hospital but expected to be OK. Thank you Ahmed. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sTSzpycXUn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2025

An Ordinary Citizen's Extraordinary Courage

Ahmed Al-Ahmed was identified as a 43-year-old local fruit seller, an ordinary citizen. He has no apparent military training or experience in handling a gun, as confirmed by his cousin, identified only as Mustafa.

His momentous decision to spring into action - to charge directly into the line of fire - was born purely out of instinct and a selfless desire to protect others during the shooting. His actions, executed in a matter of critical seconds, are hailed by law enforcement and government officials as the reason a higher death toll was avoided.

He is a father of two children and the proprietor of a fruit-selling business operating in Sydney's Sutherland Shire. At the time of the attack, he was simply strolling along Bondi Beach when he witnessed the gunmen open fire on the ground.

Ahmed Al-Ahmed was not able to escape harm when he decided to intervene. During the struggle to disarm the shooter, he sustained two gunshot wounds inflicted by the second shooter. He underwent surgery, and fortunately, his injuries were not severe and reportedly recovering in the hospital now.

When Jews were targeted at a Hanukkah celebration in Bondi, Ahmed El Ahmed ran toward the gunfire. Person of the Year. Period. pic.twitter.com/zklPCR2X2S — ICC (@israelcc) December 14, 2025

Official Commendation

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Ahmed's identity and said, 'We have seen Australians today run towards danger in order to help others. These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives.'

In a separate press conference, NSW Premier Chris Minns, also praised Ahmed's bravery by saying, 'I think it's worth remembering that in all of this evil, in all of this sadness, there are still wonderful, brave Australians that are prepared to risk their lives to help a complete stranger.'

Occurrence of Mass Shootings in Australia

Mass shootings rarely happen in Australia, and this is mostly due to strict gun control laws enacted following past tragedies in the country. This is why the Bondi Beach attack that claimed many lives was particularly shocking.

In fact, this incident now stands as the deadliest gun violence in the country since the devastating Port Arthur massacre in 1996. The perpetrator, Martin Bryant, was a lone gunman who carried out the horrifying attack, which resulted in the deaths of 35 people and left 23 others injured. This tragedy ultimately prompted the national firearms reform.

This is Ahmed el Ahmed, a fruit shop owner from Sutherland who heroically disarmed a terrorist



Put up a statue of him on Bondi Beach now. pic.twitter.com/mE1UWGx5Fq — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) December 14, 2025

