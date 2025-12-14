Chipotle is giving customers another chance to score free food this December, but this time there is a festive twist.

As part of its ongoing 'Unwrap Extra' holiday promotion, the burrito chain is rolling out a buy one get one free offer tied to what it calls 'Extra Sweater Day', a deal that has already sparked curiosity about how it works and who qualifies.

The Chipotle BOGO offer is available in restaurant only and runs after 4 p.m. local time on select Saturdays in December, including Extra Sweater Day.

Customers who meet the requirements can receive a second entrée free when purchasing one at participating locations across the US and Canada.

What is Chipotle's Extra Sweater Day?

Extra Sweater Day is one of several limited-time promotions included in Chipotle's wider 'Unwrap Extra' holiday campaign.

The company has positioned the promotion as a way to encourage people to come together and share a meal during the busy festive season.

According to Chipotle, customers who visit a participating restaurant wearing a festive or over-the-top sweater can take advantage of a BOGO entrée deal.

The offer applies only during the specified promotion window and is designed to be redeemed in person rather than through the app or delivery services.

How the Chipotle BOGO Deal Works

The rules of the Chipotle BOGO Extra Sweater Day promotion are straightforward in principle. Customers must visit a participating Chipotle location after 4 p.m. local time, purchase one entrée and receive a second entrée free.

The free item will be the lower-priced entrée. The offer is valid in restaurant only, meaning online, delivery and pickup orders do not qualify. As with many Chipotle promotions, participation may vary by location.

What We Know About the Sweater Rule

Chipotle has confirmed that wearing a festive or novelty sweater is the key requirement for Extra Sweater Day.

Beyond that, the company has not issued a detailed definition of what qualifies as a sweater for the purposes of the deal.

There has been no official clarification on specific styles, materials or designs. Chipotle has also not published guidance on whether hoodies, sweatshirts or layered outfits meet the requirement. Because the promotion is redeemed in restaurant, eligibility is checked in person at the point of purchase.

What Chipotle Has Not Clarified

While the core terms of the Chipotle BOGO deal are clear, some details remain unspecified. Chipotle has not explained how borderline cases are handled or whether accessories alone are sufficient.

There is also no published policy outlining how staff should assess whether a customer's outfit meets the Extra Sweater Day requirement.

As with other in-store promotions, customers are advised to be aware that final eligibility is determined at the restaurant level.

Other Chipotle BOGO Dates in December

Extra Sweater Day is part of a broader series of Saturday promotions running throughout December. Chipotle has confirmed that BOGO entrée deals will continue on select Saturdays as part of the Unwrap Extra campaign, with each offer becoming available after 4 p.m. local time.

The promotions are time-limited and apply only on the designated dates, making them one of Chipotle's most aggressive seasonal incentives.

Chipotle Rewards Member Bonuses

In addition to in-restaurant BOGO deals, Chipotle Rewards members are also receiving surprise digital rewards throughout December. These include extras such as free guacamole, double protein, chips or drinks, which are added directly to members' Rewards wallets.

Customers can sign up for Chipotle Rewards through the company's website. These digital offers are separate from the Extra Sweater Day BOGO promotion and do not replace the in-store requirements.

Why Extra Sweater Day is in Restaurant Only

Chipotle has restricted Extra Sweater Day to in-person dining, aligning with the campaign's focus on bringing people together during the holidays. By limiting the promotion to restaurant visits, the company also avoids applying the discount across delivery platforms and mobile ordering.

For customers hoping to make the most of the Chipotle BOGO Extra Sweater Day deal, timing, location and attire all matter. The core rules are clear, even if some of the finer details remain open to interpretation.