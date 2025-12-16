Arrest photos of Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, have spread rapidly online following his detention in Los Angeles amid a high-profile homicide investigation.

The images surfaced after police confirmed that Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead at their Brentwood home on 14 December 2025.

Authorities have urged caution as the case develops, stressing that the investigation remains active and that prosecutors are still assessing details.

Nick Reiner's Arrest Photos Go Viral

Images from the Nick Reiner arrest spread widely on social media later that day, drawing intense public attention. The photographs show Reiner handcuffed on the ground, surrounded by several officers, with one officer restraining him as he is detained.

Nick Reiner being arrested. Pic by LAPD Gangs and Narcotics Unit. pic.twitter.com/WNnLVn7wAe — Charlie (@charliebayer8) December 16, 2025

Police sources said the images were initially released by the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotics Unit before being removed, a move that appeared to accelerate their circulation online. Reiner was arrested at a subway station in Exposition Park, about 15 miles from his parents' Brentwood home, several hours after the deaths were discovered.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Police Department Gang and Narcotics Division posted dramatic photos of Nick Reiner’s arrest.



The 32-year-old is accused of killing his father, famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner, and his mother.

Get link :https://t.co/GQYKm6Zxhs pic.twitter.com/hIle5eKHaL — Jinnatarabegam Mukta (@JMukta25366) December 16, 2025

Officials confirmed Reiner was not at the family residence when the bodies were found. Following his arrest, he was placed on suicide watch and transferred to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, where he remains under close supervision.

Christmas Party Feud Rumours

As the investigation unfolded, reports about a tense confrontation between Nick Reiner and his parents the night before their deaths emerged. The argument happened on 13 December 2025 at a Christmas party hosted by talk show presenter Conan O'Brien.

Sources described a heated and public exchange that unsettled guests. One source claimed that Reiner was behaving erratically, saying he was 'freaking everyone out' and repeatedly asking guests if they were famous.

A neighbour and family friend later said that Rob Reiner had privately expressed concern about his son's mental state after the party. 'Nick was supposedly off drugs, but then talk surfaced that he was not so much off them,' the neighbour said.

Another family friend said the dispute reflected long-standing tension over treatment for substance abuse.

'I know they wanted him to get help and go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home,' the friend said, adding that the disagreement had lasted for years.

Nick Reiner Booked for Murder

The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that Nick Reiner had been formally booked on suspicion of murder. Police chief Jim McDonnell said at a press conference on 15 December 2025: 'He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held.'

In a separate police statement, investigators said Reiner was 'responsible for their deaths'. He remains in custody without bail as police prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on 16 December 2025.

LAPD News: Detectives Announce Arrest in Murder of Robert and Michele Reiner pic.twitter.com/0Mn7P81GVA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home on 14 December. Police obtained a search warrant to carry out a complete forensic examination, though they initially declined to confirm the exact cause of death.

The couple's bodies were discovered by their daughter, who told officers that another family member was responsible. Flowers and candles have appeared outside the Reiner home, where media crews remain stationed awaiting further developments.

What Happens Next

The case now moves to prosecutorial review, with the District Attorney's Office expected to determine whether to file formal charges. Police have reiterated that speculation circulating online should not be treated as fact.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities continue to stress the importance of allowing due process to take its course, a reminder that, despite viral images and rumours, the legal process is only just beginning.