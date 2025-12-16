A routine school day in Tondo, Manila, turned into a harrowing ordeal for a 12-year-old student after he allegedly witnessed a teacher's misconduct on campus. The teacher then reportedly took calculated steps to silence the witness.

The Manila Police District (MPD) recently detailed the disturbing sequence of events that reportedly happened at Torres High School on Juan Luna Street. According to authorities, the suspect had managed to hide his history of violence behind his professional exterior until his recent arrest.

Student's Shocking Discovery and Assault

On 15 October, a 12-year-old boy unintentionally found the teacher sexually assaulting a female student inside a restroom. He immediately tried to flee the area after realising what was happening, but the teacher caught him.

Fearing exposure, the suspect reportedly turned his aggression on the witness. He dragged him back into the restroom, physically assaulted him, and forced him to eat a cockroach, Manila Standard reported.

A Calculated Campaign of Witness Intimidation

The teacher's alleged method of silencing the witness was described as both extreme and degrading. Forcing the student to eat a cockroach was reportedly not only a physical assault but also a psychologically scarring act intended to establish dominance and ensure his silence.

In addition to the assault, the teacher reportedly threatened the child with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident. The teacher tried to instil fear in the student to try and suppress the witness from coming forward to the school authorities regarding what he saw.

Despite the profound trauma, the child confided in his parents several weeks later. His parents then reported the incident to local authorities, leading to the teacher's arrest and the subsequent discovery of his status as a wanted person.

Teacher Identified as MPD's Third Most Wanted Person

The Manila Police District (MPD) confirmed that the teacher, identified only as Nel, was the force's No 3 most wanted person, underscoring the severity of the threat he posed.

On 12 December, Nel was arrested inside the school campus after Presiding Judge Maria Lorenza Barias-Siosana of the Manila Regional Trial Court, Branch 38, issued a warrant for his arrest for violation of Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, per the Manila Bulletin. His bail was set at £1,600 (₱120,000).

During the arrest, the suspect denied the student's allegations. The police, however, prioritised the victim's detailed account.

Legal Hurdles and the Search for Justice

The teacher has been in custody, but the initial victim, the female student whom he allegedly molested inside the comfort room before the witness, has yet to file formal charges.

The authorities are now working to provide a safe environment for all affected pupils to come forward. The case has sent shockwaves through the educational district, raising urgent questions about how a wanted individual managed to maintain access to children.

For now, the focus remains on the 12-year-old witness whose courage led to the removal of a dangerous predator. The legal battle ahead will determine the full extent of the teacher's accountability for these heinous acts of abuse and intimidation.