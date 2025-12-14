A survivor of the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration near Bondi Beach has issued a stark condemnation of the police response, alleging that officers 'froze' and failed to confront the gunmen during a prolonged and unchallenged assault.

The account, provided by eyewitness Shmulik Scuri, has intensified scrutiny of the New South Wales Police tactics during the attack, which has been declared a terrorist incident that left at least 12 people dead and 29 injured.

Chaos And Criticism: Witness Accounts Of The Attack

Those attending the Chanukah by the Sea event said the atmosphere was joyful moments before gunfire erupted. Families, children, and elderly attendees suddenly found themselves fleeing for their lives as automatic weapons echoed across the park landscape.

Mr Scuri, who was with his family, told reporters that for '20 minutes' shooters continued to fire while approximately four police officers stood by without returning fire. He said one suspect reloaded openly, uninterrupted, and that officers did not engage.

'Nobody gave fire back. Nothing. Like they froze,' he said. 'I don't understand why.'

Video footage emerging on social media captured frenzied crowds sprinting for cover, some seeking refuge in nearby businesses or behind beach structures. Many described hiding in doorways and behind playground equipment as bullets flew over the lawn.

Police Response Under Fire

New South Wales Police have faced intense scrutiny following the attack, with questions being raised about tactical decisions during the critical early moments of the incident. Official police communications confirmed officers were on site and responding, but they have not publicly detailed the timing and nature of their engagement with the gunmen.

Authorities have declared the incident a 'terrorist attack' after at least 12 people were killed and 29 injured, including two police officers. Police later located and removed suspected improvised explosive devices from a vehicle linked to the suspects.

In contrast to the claims of inaction, police statements suggest that officers were actively responding to the developing situation, although precise timelines for engagement have not been released.

Politicians have publicly supported law enforcement, while also condemning the attack. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called the violence 'evil beyond comprehension' and lauded the bravery of bystanders who intervened during the assault.

Heroism Amid Horror

Amid the widespread tragedy, dramatic footage circulated showing a civilian confronting one of the gunmen. In the video, a man later identified as Ahmed al-Ahmed approached an active shooter from behind, wrestled the firearm from him, and at least momentarily halted further violence.

Local media reports described al-Ahmed, a 43-year-old father and fruit vendor, as a hero whose bold action likely saved many lives. He was reportedly wounded in the confrontation and remains hospitalised.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Minns both praised the bystander's intervention, with Minns saying there are 'many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.'

Other civilians also stepped forward, offering first aid and shelter to the wounded and traumatised. Bystanders tended to victims, applied pressure to wounds, and helped move the injured to safer locations while emergency services arrived.

However, the contrast between civilians' proactive actions and the perceived hesitation of uniformed officers has fuelled an intense debate. Critics have demanded a transparent review of police protocols in active shooter scenarios.

The hero of Bondi Beach who was shot twice in his attempt to disarm one of the killers has been revealed. Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, was named by family as the man who wrestled one of the gunman to the ground before aiming the gun back at the attacker and forcing him to retreat. Mr al Ahmed, a Muslim father-of-two with no gun experience, was passing Bondi Beach when he heard the shooting erupt. The fruit seller was shot twice by the other suspect after he snuck up on one of the gunmen and managed to disarm him.

Broader Impact and Ongoing Questions

The Bondi Beach massacre has deeply shaken Sydney's Jewish community and Australians at large. This attack, declared the deadliest since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, has ignited conversations about terrorism preparedness, community safety, and police readiness in the face of sudden mass violence.

Australian leaders, including rival political figures and community advocates, have called for comprehensive investigations into the planning and execution of the police response. The goal, they say, is to ensure that emergency protocols are updated and that future tragedies are met with swifter and more decisive action.

Families of the deceased and survivors like Mr Scuri are now looking for answers as well as accountability. Many survivors continue to grapple with the trauma of the attack, with support services being mobilised across Sydney in the days following the shooting.

The questions raised by the survivor's claim of police inaction will persist as authorities review the timeline of events, release more footage, and respond to a public demanding clarity on how those charged with protection reacted when every second counted.